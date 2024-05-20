5 key lessons on empathetic leadership from Timpson's iconic CEO

James Timpson is a business leader that many look to as an example of exemplary leadership. As CEO of the Timpson Group, a family-owned firm with heritage going back to 1865.

The group own a plethora of high street staples across over 2,000 stores, including Timpson, Max Spielmann, Johnsons Cleaners, Snappy Snaps, Jeeves of Belgravia, The Watch Lab and Flock Inns.

Timpson himself has been an outspoken advocate of progressive leadership, believing strongly in what he calls ‘upside-down management’.

His unconventional management style prioritises employee happiness and wellbeing over traditional metrics and data. Whilst those interested in his full ethos on leadership may want to pick up a copy of his new book, titled The Happy Index: Lessons in Upside-Down Management, his actions and previous insight is enough to glean some important lessons.

Here are five key learnings from his approach:

1. Prioritise employee happiness over metrics

Timpson’s leadership philosophy centres on the belief that happy employees lead to a successful business.

Instead of relying on reams of data and KPIs, Timpson looks at daily cash takings and measures the happiness of his staff through a "Happy Index."

This index correlates employee contentment with business performance, showing that the areas with the happiest staff are also the most profitable. Timpson argues that in times of difficulty, increasing acts of kindness and support can be more effective than cutting costs.

2. Foster a culture of kindness and trust

At Timpson, random acts of kindness are encouraged.

Staff members have the freedom to offer gifts or free services to customers as they see fit.

One notable example is the Snappy Snaps policy of printing photos for funerals free of charge, purely to provide kindness when people need it most.

This culture extends to how Timpson views his staff, referring to them as "colleagues" and giving them significant trust and autonomy. This trust breeds a conscientious and motivated workforce, which in turn benefits the business.

3. Create a supportive and inclusive work environment

Timpson’s inclusive approach is highlighted by his commitment to hiring ex-offenders, which makes up about one in nine of their employees.

He believes in giving people second chances and recognizes the untapped potential within the prison population.

This practice not only promotes diversity but also fosters a sense of purpose among employees, who feel valued and supported regardless of their past.

4. Value personal wellbeing and life balance

Understanding that personal issues can affect work performance, Timpson provides ample support for his employees' life challenges.

This includes offering days off for significant personal events, such as pet bereavement or a child's first day of school, and flexible working hours to attend family activities.

The company also provides substantial benefits, such as luxury holiday homes and a £1,000 ‘Weekly Lottery’, all aimed at enhancing employee wellbeing.

5. Lead by example and share success

Timpson’s leadership is characterised by his hands-on approach and genuine care for his colleagues.

He spends considerable time visiting stores and engaging with staff, maintaining a visible and approachable presence.

Additionally, he promotes an equitable work culture where benefits are shared across all levels of the organization, not just reserved for top executives.

This practice is evident in policies like giving employees their birthdays off and the Dreams Come True scheme, which funds personal dreams and needs of employees.

Timpson's leadership style is a powerful reminder that empathetic and supportive management can drive business success.

By prioritising the happiness of his employees and fostering kindness, inclusivity and personal wellbeing, Timpson has created a thriving business model that genuinely stands out in today’s corporate landscape as a bastion of HR-centric stakeholder management.

Hopefully, these lessons from Timpson can inspire leaders to cultivate a more humane and effective approach to managing their teams.

Image Credit: Wikimedia user - Hyde65