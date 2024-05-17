Celebrating the critical role of the people function in 2024

Every year on May 20th, organisations around the world celebrate International HR Day, a day dedicated to recognising and appreciating the crucial role that HR pros play in the workplace.

This annual celebration, organised by the European Association for People Management (EAPM), not only honours the hard work and dedication of HR but also emphasises their critical contribution to the success and growth of businesses.

This year’s theme: “HR Shaping the New Future”

The theme for this year’s International HR Day is “HR Shaping the New Future.” This theme highlights the transformative role of HR in navigating the post-pandemic landscape.

Over the past few years, the global workforce has experienced unprecedented changes, including the shift to remote work, the need for enhanced mental health support, and the importance of diversity and inclusion. HR professionals have been at the forefront of these changes, helping organisations adapt and thrive in the new normal.

Under this theme, the focus is on how HR can continue to shape the future of work by embracing technology, fostering resilience, and building inclusive cultures. It encourages HR leaders to think strategically about the future and to implement innovative practices that will drive sustainable success.

Why HR is a critical function to any business

Christy Morgan, Resident HR Expert at Kickresume, comments: “HR Departments often get a bad rap from employees for seemingly being ineffective, biased in favour of those with more power, and only looking out for what’s best for the company. One of these things is actually true. HR’s role is to act as a bridge between leadership and employees, with the primary goal of ensuring that both are successful.”

Morgan adds that, while HR is ultimately there to support the objectives of the company, its mandate is to do so by fostering a positive and productive workplace culture.

“When employees reframe their understanding of what HR really does, they will be less likely to view it as an opposing force, and instead leverage HR’s role as a talent advocate and developer.”

As Morgan asserts, the image of HR can easily be misconstrued, yet it is the backbone of any organisation. Here are several reasons why HR is a critical function for businesses:

Talent Acquisition and Retention: HR is responsible for attracting, recruiting, and retaining top talent. By implementing effective recruitment strategies and creating an attractive employer brand, HR ensures that the organisation has the right people in the right roles. Employee Development and Training: Continuous learning and development are essential for maintaining a competitive workforce. HR designs and delivers training programs that help employees enhance their skills and advance their careers, contributing to the overall growth of the organisation. Performance Management: HR establishes performance management systems that align individual goals with organisational objectives. Through regular feedback and performance appraisals, HR helps employees understand their contributions and identify areas for improvement. Compliance and Risk Management: HR ensures that the organisation complies with labour laws and regulations, reducing the risk of legal issues. This includes managing employee relations, handling grievances, and implementing fair policies and procedures. Employee Engagement and Well-being: HR plays a key role in creating a positive work environment where employees feel valued and motivated. This involves implementing wellness programs, promoting work-life balance, and fostering a culture of recognition and appreciation. Diversity and Inclusion: HR leads diversity and inclusion initiatives that promote a respectful and inclusive workplace. By embracing diverse perspectives, organisations can drive innovation and better serve their customers. Strategic Planning: HR contributes to the strategic planning process by aligning HR strategies with business goals. This includes workforce planning, succession planning, and talent management strategies that support the organisation’s long-term objectives.

Showing appreciation for HR leaders and professionals

The EAPM offers several suggestions for showing appreciation to HR leaders and professionals on International HR Day:

Public Recognition: Acknowledge the contributions of HR professionals through public recognition. This can be done via company-wide emails, social media posts, or during team meetings. Highlight specific achievements and express gratitude for their hard work. Awards and Certificates: Create awards or certificates of appreciation to honour outstanding HR professionals. These can be presented during a special ceremony or included in a company newsletter. Professional Development Opportunities: Invest in the professional growth of HR professionals by offering opportunities for further education and training. This could include sponsoring attendance at HR conferences, workshops, or online courses. Personalised Thank-You Notes: Encourage managers and employees to write personalised thank-you notes to HR professionals. These notes can highlight specific instances where HR has made a positive impact on their work experience. Celebratory Events: Organise celebratory events such as lunches, dinners, or virtual gatherings to honour HR professionals. This provides an opportunity for team members to come together and celebrate the contributions of their HR colleagues. Wellness Programs: Given the demanding nature of HR roles, consider implementing wellness programs specifically for HR professionals. This could include mental health support, fitness programs, or wellness days off. Feature HR Stories: Share stories and testimonials from employees about how HR has positively impacted their careers and work lives. These stories can be featured in internal communications or on the company’s website. Professional Recognition: Nominate HR professionals for industry awards and recognitions. This not only highlights their achievements within the organisation but also brings external recognition to their efforts.

Conclusion

International HR Day is a reminder of the vital role that HR professionals play in the success of organisations. By celebrating their contributions and recognising their hard work, businesses can foster a culture of appreciation and support. This year’s theme, “HR Shaping the New Future,” emphasises the importance of HR in navigating the evolving landscape of work. As organisations continue to adapt to new challenges, the strategic and innovative efforts of HR professionals will be essential in shaping a prosperous future.