4 mins read

Mental Health Awareness Week | Supporting employee mental health this week & beyond

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Supporting employee mental health this week & beyond
Supporting employee mental health this week & beyond

Mental Health Awareness Week (MHAW), spearheaded by the Mental Health Foundation since 2001, represents a critical juncture in the UK for enhancing mental health understanding and practices.

Taking place between 13-19 May, the annual theme this year focuses on "Movement: Moving for our Mental Health", highlighting the intertwined relationship between physical activity and mental wellbeing.

The current landscape of mental health in the UK

Recent surveys paint a stark picture of mental health in the UK, particularly the lingering impacts of the pandemic on anxiety levels, which have not returned to pre-pandemic normals. 

A notable study conducted by the Mental Health Foundation in collaboration with Opinium surveyed over 6,000 adults, finding that a significant portion of the population continues to experience high levels of anxiety

Particularly affected groups include young people (18-24 years), single parents, and those with long-term physical health conditions.

Read more from us
Mental health transparency at work rises, but staff seek more time for exercise

Wellbeing study | Mental health transparency at work rises, but staff seek more time for exercise

Mental health in the workplace

HR professionals play a pivotal role in addressing these challenges within the workplace. With the prevalence of work-related stress and anxiety, organisations must prioritise creating supportive environments that acknowledge and address these issues. 

Nearly half of the respondents in related surveys reported feeling compelled to keep their anxiety hidden, underscoring the need for workplaces that promote openness and support around mental health concerns.

Guidelines for HR during MHAW and year-round, from the Mental Health Foundation’s resources:

1. Engage with MHAW Themes: Each year, MHAW focuses on themes that can serve as focal points for workplace activities. For 2024, HR leaders can encourage participation in activities that promote physical movement, which has been shown to alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression. This could include organising walks, fitness challenges, or providing educational workshops on the benefits of physical activity for mental health.

The keys to embracing a multi-generational workforce
Listen to more from us

New podcast | The keys to embracing a multi-generational workforce

2. Foster a Supportive Environment: Creating a culture that openly discusses mental health can significantly reduce stigma. HR should ensure that all employees feel safe discussing their mental health issues without fear of judgement or repercussions. Initiatives could include regular mental health training sessions, creating mental health resources, and establishing clear policies that support mental health, including flexible working arrangements.

3. Implement Continuous Support: Mental health support should not be confined to a single week. HR professionals are encouraged to develop year-round programs that include regular check-ins, access to mental health professionals, and continuous education on mental health topics. Building a resilient workforce requires ongoing attention and resources.

4. Advocate for Comprehensive Strategies: Beyond individual organisations, HR leaders can advocate for broader societal changes that support mental health. This includes supporting campaigns for better mental health policies and practices at both local and national levels, aligning with the Mental Health Foundation’s calls for comprehensive, preventative mental health strategies.

Mental health toolkit

To mark Mental Health Awareness Week, mental wellbeing platform OpenUp has launched a free Mind-Body Toolkit, featuring guided meditations, fitness tips, and practical resources on nutrition and sleep. Aligning with this year's "Movement for Mental Health" theme, the toolkit provides accessible, science-backed activities to boost overall well-being.

"In the chaos of everyday life, it's all too easy to overlook the importance of both mental and physical well-being. Yet, they are connected, each influencing the other in meaningful ways." says Gijs Coppens, CEO of OpenUp.

"A global study by our partner ASICS of over 26,000 people found that the more individuals exercise, the higher their State of Mind scores. Respondents who are regularly active have an average State of Mind score of 67/100, while inactive people have a much lower score of 54/100."

Listen to more from us
3 key wellbeing elements affecting the workplace right now

Podcast | 3 key wellbeing elements affecting the workplace right now

OpenUp’s free toolkit empowers anyone to strengthen that vital mind-body link through science-backed, simple, and enjoyable self-care practices:

1. Daily Movement Integration: Guided walking meditations and tips to find personalised fitness routines that suit individual needs and lifestyles.

2. Mindfulness and Stress Reduction: Breathing exercises and mindfulness techniques to manage stress and enhance focus.

3. Healthy Lifestyle Essentials: Articles, videos, and expert tips that address key wellness factors such as nutrition and sleep.

The free toolkit for Mental Health Awareness Week is available in English, Dutch, German, Spanish, and French.

"This toolkit provides a fantastic opportunity for organisations and HR teams to empower their employees' well-being," said Marta Montesdeoca Romero, Head of People at OpenUp.

"By making these tools and practices easily accessible, we can collectively nurture resilience and enable people to thrive both at work and in their personal lives."

Conclusion

With Mental Health Awareness Week now underway, it's an opportune time for HR professionals to reevaluate and strengthen their organisation's commitment to mental health.

By focusing on both immediate campaigns like MHAW and long-term strategies, HR can play a crucial role in shaping a culture that supports and prioritises mental well-being, ultimately leading to a healthier, more productive workforce.

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to our comprehensive knowledge portal.

Join now

You might also like

More than half of employees face burnout alone - including HR professionals
Mental health | More than half of employees face burnout alone - including HR professionals
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
PR boss sparks backlash after glorifying 'overworking' in series of videos
'Phone on 24/7' | PR boss sparks backlash after glorifying 'overworking' in series of videos
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Female business owners working more than men - but say they are less stressed
Health & wellbeing | Female business owners working more than men - but say they are less stressed
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 2 mins read

'Ruins early careers' | New law could protect young interns from sexual harassment

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 8 mins read

'Where are you really from?' | How HR can combat exclusionary behaviour at work

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

Stress Awareness Month | If employers really want to address the burnout crisis, give your staff less work

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Flexibility and choice: how to build a benefits scheme for every employee

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Whitepaper

The Best Kept Strategies HR Leaders Use to Bring Staff Back to the Office

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for the next 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign upAlready have an account?