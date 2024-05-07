You might also like

Microaggressions are subtle, often unintentional, discriminatory remarks or behaviours that can create an uncomfortable and exclusionary work environment.

They might seem harmless to some, but their cumulative impact can be profoundly damaging, contributing to feelings of isolation, stress, and decreased morale.

These behaviours can manifest through seemingly innocent jokes, comments about someone’s background, or dismissive attitudes toward different cultures or abilities. For HR leaders, microaggressions pose a significant challenge, as they directly undermine efforts to foster inclusivity, equity, and employee engagement.

When left unchecked, microaggressions can lead to increased turnover, absenteeism, and diminished productivity. Employees who regularly experience these subtle biases may be reluctant to bring them forward, fearing that their concerns will be dismissed. This creates a pressing need for HR professionals to identify, address, and educate their teams about the nuances of microaggressions, emphasising that a truly inclusive culture requires vigilance and empathy.

In this feature, Thomas Liano, DE&I Ambassador Lead & Cultural Expert at Babbel, explores the various forms of microaggressions, how they impact employee well-being, and what HR leaders can do to identify and effectively counter these behaviours, helping to build a healthier and more respectful workplace.

What are your thoughts on the prevalence of microaggressions in the workplace?

Microaggressions are behaviours and phrases that either knowingly, subtly, or indirectly communicate a derogatory, alienating or hostile message. In fact, microaggressive language can be so subtle that you may be using it without even knowing it. Those on the receiving end however, will feel its negative impact. This is usually because microaggressions most commonly target people from marginalised groups and who are subject to systemic discrimination, whether based upon ethnicity, race, sexual orientation, gender or other identity markers. Because they directly relate to someone’s lived experience, microaggressions can refer to something which may not be obviously derogative to somebody in a more privileged position.

In many ways, patterns and behaviours that exist in society are reproduced in the workplace unless the work culture actively prevents them. As such, microaggressions are prevalent in the workplace because they result from unfounded beliefs or from social inequalities that are not sufficiently being worked on within our current society. While the existence of unfounded beliefs can be resolved through appropriate education, the impact of inequalities is harder to reduce.

As they emerge due to the ways our society have been created, social inequalities manifest themselves in the lack of opportunity and access that have been historically granted to some people based on their identity - for example, on their race, gender, sexuality or ability - and will often impact someone’s experience and capabilities.

Because companies often lack understanding of this, or lack an active commitment towards equitability, microaggressions are unfortunately commonplace in the workplace. A 2022 survey by the Harvard Business Review found that after the Covid restrictions began to ease, just 3% of Black professionals reported feeling ready to return to in-person work, compared to 21% of their white peers.

One reason for this was that remote work had buffered them from microaggressions. In a recent survey by the medical defence organisation MDDUS of more than 2,000 UK doctors and dentists, almost three in five (58%) said they had encountered microaggressions while working for the NHS. Common examples included patients refusing to be treated by a particular member of staff or judging one’s medical expertise based on race.

Clearly, microaggressions in the workplace are a serious issue that warrant our attention and education, in addition to how we go about stopping microaggressions from happening and fostering a more inclusive workspace, in which employees feel comfortable coming to work and interacting with colleagues.

What would you say are some of the most common examples?

“Don’t be so sensitive” - This commonplace microaggression assumes that people are being too “emotional” and is usually aimed at women. This minimises a person’s feelings and if aimed at a woman also reflects sexism.

“You’re so bossy!” - Also usually targeting women, this draws upon the stereotype and misconception that women are “bossy” and like to order people around. Women get accused of this all too often in the workplace and can be called bossy for simply giving an instruction.

“You seem fine to me” - Assumed by people as being even a compliment, if this kind of comment is directed to somebody relaying their struggle with mental health, disability, or neurodiversity, it diminishes their experience and lacks understanding towards another person’s experience.

“Where are you (really) from?” - This implies that the person being spoken to does not “belong”, nor that they are being taken for their word, when having already most likely answered where they come from in such a conversation.

‘There’re so many terms for how we refer to people nowadays, you can’t say anything any more…’ This is a common microaggression, used to shrug off adopting new, inclusive terms of speech associated with the LGBTQ+ community. Using personal pronouns, for example, should be normalised to ensure that people can state their gender identity without having assumptions made for them. Jokes about using gender identifying terminology, or the changing nature of what’s correct, discredit how a person identifies. Stating one’s pronouns and asking others to do so, should be common practice in the workplace, where fostering a sense of belonging to an organisation is only possible by creating an inclusive place to work.

How many kids have you got? (Directed towards a woman at work) - Women often fall subject to the common bias that “all women have children”, or are perceived as being a mother simply because they are a female. This is an invasive question as the people being asked may not identify as female, may not wish to have children, be able to have children, and for many more possible reasons.

‘All that stuff happened so long ago. Can’t you just get over it?’ - This kind of microaggression could be used to ignore the discrimination towards people from marginalised groups, whether for example it be towards people from different ethnicities or races, or the LGBTQ+ community. It makes out that now, ‘things aren’t that bad’. This type of invalidation is both ignorant and harmful towards the people and communities it addresses.

What role does language in the workplace play when it comes to microaggressions?

Whilst most people agree that it’s bad to reinforce oppression, many aren’t aware of how they might actually be unconsciously supporting bias towards marginalised communities through their own language. This is due to the very nature of microaggressions. In the vast majority of cases, microaggressions are caused by something that’s being said by someone. As such, they’re often something that’s expressed through language.

This concept can be explained by a subfield of linguistics, known as ‘pragmatics’: much of what helps people to frame the context of a discussion is the result of years of status quo reinforcement, which influences how we perceive conversational situations. In fact, microaggressions are often caused by the ‘false consensus effect’, which is a cognitive bias that causes people to assume that others share their opinions and understanding of situations, when in actual fact, they may not.

Additionally, a concept called ‘confirmation bias’, which is the tendency for an individual to focus their attention only on information that supports what they think they already know, reinforces similar misunderstandings. Both of these biases can contribute to microaggressions, usually when one or more parties assumes too much shared common knowledge due to the false consensus effect or confirmation bias.

It could well be that these concepts play into microaggressions being commonplace at work, however we must also acknowledge that the conscious or the unconscious ground of microaggressions is often not clear for the person on the receiving end of the microaggression. As intentional discriminations also exist in the workplace, it is often not clear if a microaggression is intentional or not, and while one could assume that the person is not being derogatory on purpose, it is not possible to be sure. The only certainty is that its impact will be felt by the person receiving it. The subtleties surrounding microaggressions make it all the more important that workforces educate their employees on the topic as we strive towards a more inclusive workplace.

Why is it important to be mindful of the language we use at work (both positive and negative impacts)?

Because language has the ability to empower someone, or tear them down, it’s important that we be mindful of our opinions, what they imply, and how we express them. Microaggressions have the power to make those on the receiving end feel socially uneasy, culturally out of place, or even physically unsafe. Whilst microaggressions and microaggressive language may seem subtle, their effect is not - but our ability to notice them, and refrain from using them again, is entirely within our control.

What are "micro-interventions" and how can they help managers tackle microaggressions?

Micro-interventions are small actions that can help you to help shut down microaggressions. They can effectively help counteract microaggressions in a non-confrontational manner by promoting inclusivity and disrupting bias in the moment. For example, when witnessing a microaggression, a good micro-intervention would be:‘What do you mean by that’, ‘I’m not sure I understand’, ‘That sounds like a generalisation’, or ‘I wouldn’t say this’. By taking a proactive stance against discrimination and bias, managers can set a precedent for a workplace that values inclusion and fosters a positive and accepting environment.