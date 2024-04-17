You might also like

Gamification is one of those classic HR buzzwords.

The research tells us that it’s a proven way to increase engagement in learning programs. We hear at learning conferences about the latest innovations that can address dwindling adoption rates. Employees tell us that they’d probably be more productive if more of their work was gamified.

“Gamification can be a very useful tool in motivating learners to pay attention to and engage with a learning experience,” says John Trest, Chief Learning Officer at VIPRE Security Group. “Given the nature of how our brain is stimulated by rewards in games, the knowledge obtained from this type of learning experience can be retained for longer periods.”

Trest asserts that gamified learning ticks the motivation and engagement boxes – and when done right, the quality of the training experience. “You only have to look at how addictive games like “Pokemon Go!” and “Clash of Clans” have been!” he adds.

And yet, for all those positives, most learning leaders would probably wince or roll their eyes upon hearing it touted as a one-word solution to the L&D problems keeping them up at night.

It can be effective, but it has a reputation for being costly and complicated. When we imagine what gamification might look like, we often conjure the image of an expensive tool that adds to the already-proliferated learning ecosystem. For lots of HR teams, it's an investment too far, or simply not viable for their workforce.

But where did gamification get this reputation? How did it turn from a genuine attempt to add a little more fun to training processes into a painful process of deciding which glitzy learning tech platform to procure? And is there any reconciling these two very different approaches to gamification?

Learning gamification: How did it reach buzzword status?

Long before the dawn of SaaS platforms set on ‘supercharging’ your L&D, gamification was, at its core, a part of L&D. At its core, ‘gamifying’ learning means applying the principles of game design to workplace training or development programs. It could include games themselves, or also concepts like points, rankings, and trophies that are typically included in games.

Making training ‘fun’ in this manner has been a part of learning programs in some shape or form for decades. In 1973, for example, or example, Charles Coonradt released ‘The Game of Work,’ a book about improving employee motivation and productivity using concepts from games and sports. But throughout the past twenty years, accelerated by proponents of gamification such as Jane McConigal, whose Ted Talk ‘Gaming can make a better world’ has been viewed well over six million times, it has become ripe for productisation.

According to a BlueWeave Consulting report, the global education gamification market reached a value of $697.26 million in 2020 and is set to hit $4144.97 million by the end of 2027.

With a market of this size, the choice of products can become confusing, overwhelming, and misleading for learning leaders. Gamification has become a victim of its own (commercial) success. Thanks in part to its genuine ability to improve engagement and learning outcomes, is touted as an answer to problems it does not actually solve, such as poor quality of learning content.

As such, learning leaders must be cautious about how, when, and why they use gamification if they wish to see the best returns from any investments and changes made.

The benefits of gamified L&D include increased motivation and engagement

Top of the leaderboard! How to create elite gamification programs

Gamification can get complicated. There are a huge number of concepts that can be drawn from the world of games, from points-based leaderboards and badges, to choose-your-own adventure-style interactive learning experiences. So, before you get started on procuring a platform or implementing changes to your entire learning experience – or you groan at the mention of gamification – take a simple, planned, and measured approach.

Firstly, why? What problems are you hoping to solve with gamification? What isn’t working about your current learning program? And how will gamifying some or all of the training programs help fix these problems?

Plenty of employees, for example, find learning programs – particularly mandatory training - to be dull, de-motivating, and frustrating as they take time away from an already busy schedule. A TalentLMS survey, for example, finds that 49% of people who receive non-gamified training find it boring, with only 28% feeling motivated. For those who receive training with gamification elements 83% feel motivated, and only 13% feel bored or unproductive.

Whether it’s to banish boredom or to solve another issue altogether, consider how a specific gamification concept could potentially fix it. “Even simple gamification, such as points or leaderboards can have a positive impact on learners,” explains Trest. A leaderboard that rewards employees who score top for program completion, for example, could spur team members toward friendly competition that drives excitement and motivates them to finish programs.

Such an example of gamified learning can be hugely impactful for learning outcomes, Trest argues, provided they are interwoven and inherent to the content. This includes training courses centered around a story that advances depending on the decisions the learner makes and the problems they solve.

“An example would be onboarding training for a new employee focused on understanding the company layout,” he suggests. “The learner may have to solve a mystery that has the employee visiting the different areas of the corporate campus and engaging with different dept personnel to obtain the clues needed.”

It can also help to ask employees what their frustrations are. Everyone’s idea of fun is unique, and just like games – personally, I’m more Kerplunk than Chess – different features will appeal to workers in different ways. Understanding what frustrations your workforce has with L&D, and how gamifying it might address their concerns can secure buy-in early on and make sure any changes – including investments in technology – are not wasted resources.

Lastly, begin by starting small. The best games begin with simple logic and features, with designers adding and layering complexity more gradually. You don't need to implement a multi-tiered, company-wide badge system on day one. Yes, gamification can improve motivation and productivity, but this doesn't mean overhauling an entire learning strategy or system is the right approach. This will only complicate and confuse employees, so begin with simple features and concepts to test the water and see how gamification could realistically work in your company. A word of caution for gamification… Gamification in learning is like a tense game of Jenga. One wrong move, and the entire set up of blocks – or, in this case, carefully planned learning modules - could come tumbling down. Yes, when done properly, it can be hugely beneficial. But without the right process and support in place, it can easily result in wasted resources, frustrated employees, and scrutiny from business leadership about how HR and L&D teams spend their budget. Given the perception of gamified L&D from stakeholders outside of HR and learning can be poor, it's crucial for L&D leaders to get the implementation right.

“Unfortunately, there is a tendency for organisations to look at gaming as silly and a waste of employee time, especially with more serious training topics such as cybersecurity or compliance material,” says Trest. “However, these hurdles can be surmounted when decision-makers are presented with the significant benefits of this learning approach, such as increased motivation, engagement, and knowledge retention of the learner.”

It's also not the answer to every L&D-related problem. If the content of the training program is silly, confusing, or just plain bad, adding a countdown timer or celebration sound won’t fix it.

Gamification can be a winning learning strategy. But it all depends on how you play your hand.