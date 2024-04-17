You might also like

Gamification can get complicated. There are a huge number of concepts that can be drawn from the world of games, from points-based leaderboards and badges, to choose-your-own adventure-style interactive learning experiences. So, before you get started on procuring a platform or implementing changes to your entire learning experience – or you groan at the mention of gamification – take a simple, planned, and measured approach.
Firstly, why? What problems are you hoping to solve with gamification? What isn’t working about your current learning program? And how will gamifying some or all of the training programs help fix these problems?
Hurdles can be surmounted when decision-makers are presented with the significant benefits of this learning approach, such as increased motivation, engagement, and knowledge retention of the learner
Plenty of employees, for example, find learning programs – particularly mandatory training - to be dull, de-motivating, and frustrating as they take time away from an already busy schedule. A TalentLMS survey, for example, finds that 49% of people who receive non-gamified training find it boring, with only 28% feeling motivated. For those who receive training with gamification elements 83% feel motivated, and only 13% feel bored or unproductive.
Whether it’s to banish boredom or to solve another issue altogether, consider how a specific gamification concept could potentially fix it. “Even simple gamification, such as points or leaderboards can have a positive impact on learners,” explains Trest. A leaderboard that rewards employees who score top for program completion, for example, could spur team members toward friendly competition that drives excitement and motivates them to finish programs.
Such an example of gamified learning can be hugely impactful for learning outcomes, Trest argues, provided they are interwoven and inherent to the content. This includes training courses centered around a story that advances depending on the decisions the learner makes and the problems they solve.
“An example would be onboarding training for a new employee focused on understanding the company layout,” he suggests. “The learner may have to solve a mystery that has the employee visiting the different areas of the corporate campus and engaging with different dept personnel to obtain the clues needed.”
It can also help to ask employees what their frustrations are. Everyone’s idea of fun is unique, and just like games – personally, I’m more Kerplunk than Chess – different features will appeal to workers in different ways. Understanding what frustrations your workforce has with L&D, and how gamifying it might address their concerns can secure buy-in early on and make sure any changes – including investments in technology – are not wasted resources.
Lastly, begin by starting small. The best games begin with simple logic and features, with designers adding and layering complexity more gradually. You don’t need to implement a multi-tiered, company-wide badge system on day one. Yes, gamification can improve motivation and productivity, but this doesn’t mean overhauling an entire learning strategy or system is the right approach. This will only complicate and confuse employees, so begin with simple features and concepts to test the water and see how gamification could realistically work in your company.
Gamification in learning is like a tense game of Jenga. One wrong move, and the entire set up of blocks – or, in this case, carefully planned learning modules - could come tumbling down. Yes, when done properly, it can be hugely beneficial. But without the right process and support in place, it can easily result in wasted resources, frustrated employees, and scrutiny from business leadership about how HR and L&D teams spend their budget. Given the perception of gamified L&D from stakeholders outside of HR and learning can be poor, it's crucial for L&D leaders to get the implementation right.
“Unfortunately, there is a tendency for organisations to look at gaming as silly and a waste of employee time, especially with more serious training topics such as cybersecurity or compliance material,” says Trest. “However, these hurdles can be surmounted when decision-makers are presented with the significant benefits of this learning approach, such as increased motivation, engagement, and knowledge retention of the learner.”
It's also not the answer to every L&D-related problem. If the content of the training program is silly, confusing, or just plain bad, adding a countdown timer or celebration sound won’t fix it.
Gamification can be a winning learning strategy. But it all depends on how you play your hand.
