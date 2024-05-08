Bella Hadid steps back from modelling - HR and burnout lessons to take away

Burnout is a term known to most business leaders by now. Although it’s not considered a medical condition, burnout has been classified as a syndrome associated with a health-related cause – in this case, with work. That’s why it’s been labelled an ‘occupational phenomenon’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Burnout can arise for a number of reasons. But usually, it involves employees sacrificing their work-life balance for the sake of their employer, or a change in workload or expectations at work. In some cases, for various psychological reasons, employees may be putting more pressure on themselves than is necessary, they might be a perfectionist, or unhappy in their job or industry altogether.

Recently, supermodel Bella Hadid announced she is taking a step back from modelling to work on her own perfume brand. The model said that she's tired of “putting on a fake face” and wasn't prepared to put energy and effort into something she wasn't getting a lot out of.

This case sheds light on a scenario that leads to burnout, when what a person, or employee, is doing daily doesn’t align with their personal goals.

Putting on a “fake face” at work

There might be multiple reasons an employee feels the need to “put on a fake face” whilst at work. In the context of burnout, employees could feel uncomfortable showing who they really are at work, they could be unhappy with decisions that have been made, or they might be dissatisfied with their job. But ultimately, by doing this staff could be setting themselves up for burnout.

This is because not being authentic at work can be exhausting. And as we know, authenticity is conducive to a healthier workforce, better wellbeing, and a minimised chance of burnout. Even though it might not align with your business objectives, creating an environment where employees feel they can honour their own ambitions is healthy.

Kenneth Glynn, Founder at Career Navig8r, says: “Failure to acknowledge when work no longer aligns with your personal goals or values can eventually lead to burnout. Continuously pretending to be someone you're not, or engaging in activities that drain rather than energise you, will gradually chip away at your mental and physical well-being. I recommend listening to your inner voice so you're able to recognise when it's time to take a step back, reassess, and reevaluate what truly matters to you.”

A Gartner survey found that HR has a burnout problem, with 45% of CHROs saying they are finding increasing demands of them, especially since the pandemic, difficult to handle. This is why it’s important to not only encourage being true to yourself, but to practice it also.

“Prioritising your own sense of pride and joy is something you should never be ashamed of,” continues Glynn. “Authenticity and self-awareness are key to maintaining a healthy work-life balance and fulfilling career journey. You should regularly evaluate whether your current path resonates with your aspirations, and be willing to make bold decisions, like Bella Hadid, to pursue a more satisfying and sustainable future.”

Much like Bella Hadid, some dissatisfaction amongst employees comes from them performing tasks that align best with their strengths – this is the culture that has been fostered for generations in the corporate world. However, sometimes, what we are good at isn’t necessarily what we want to be doing. This was most notably seen over the pandemic with the side hustle boom, when many regular workers pursued their personal dreams on the side of their full-time job.

“Incorporating the insightful concept that our most visible assets may not necessarily represent our truest or most valuable qualities, we find a powerful narrative in Bella Hadid's transition from modelling to launching her own perfume brand,” says Lorena Bernal, a certified life coach and founder of the events and coaching platform Live Love Better.

“Often, individuals, much like Bella, might initially focus on the most apparent attributes they possess — such as physical beauty in Bella's case — believing these to be their greatest assets in their professional lives. This is particularly prevalent in environments where specific qualities are highly celebrated or rewarded.

“However, a deeper connection with oneself can reveal that these celebrated qualities may not align with one's true desires or potential. This journey of self-discovery often begins with a feeling of unease or dissatisfaction, signaling a misalignment between one's actions and inner self. It is through attentive self-reflection and honesty that an individual can identify and unearth their truest qualities, even those that might initially seem less apparent or valued by others.”

Putting on a “fake face” at work is only going to take you in one direction, towards burnout or extreme dissatisfaction, because being inauthentic is exhausting. There could be a myriad of reasons for pretending to be happy on the job, but in many cases, it’s linked to a person not aligning with their actual goals or being generally unhappy with the work they’re doing. It might seem counterintuitive, but encouraging yourself and your workforce to be true to their goals, and share their goals with you so you can address them, can lead to a healthy, thriving workforce overall.