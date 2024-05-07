How employers can support staff in times of grief & bereavement

Every year, people around the country use Dying Matters Awareness Week as a period to encourage all communities to talk about death in whatever way, shape or form works for them.

Organised by Hospice UK and taking place from May 6-12th, this year’s campaign, ‘The way we talk about Dying Matters’, offers a unique opportunity for HR leaders to nurture open conversations around death and grief in the workplace, by emphasising the language used when addressing death, grief, and terminal illness.

By participating in this campaign, workplaces can champion a culture of compassion and understanding that improves well-being and promotes inclusivity.

No one wants to think about their loved ones or themselves passing away. But with everyone experiencing grief one time or another in their lives, the importance of normalising these conversations is essential.

MetLife UK’s Last Word report found:

More than one in three (36%) UK adults experienced a bereavement in the last two years

During the emotionally difficult time, two in five (39%) leaned on their partner or spouse to process their grief. And a quarter (23%) turned to friends and neighbours

Yet, worryingly, one in four (23%) grieved alone

One in seven (15%) employees said they were offered no support from their employers following a loss of a loved one

One in ten (10%) were only given unpaid time off to grieve, while 11% were given minimal support – only up to three days off work

Nearly a third (32%) said they would value paid time off when dealing with a bereavement.

Below are a handful of ways your workplace can get involved in the week-long campaign, followed by practical advice from both Hospice UK and MetlifeUK for supporting bereaved employees:

Getting Involved

1. Take the Quiz: Hospice UK’s "Talking Matters" quiz challenges employees to consider their preferences and preconceptions when it comes to end-of-life language. It is a valuable tool for sparking personal reflection on how words shape experiences.

2. Host Events: Plan in-person or virtual events using Hospice UK's resources toolkit. Create safe spaces where employees can share their stories or reflect on their own end-of-life experiences. The toolkit provides ideas like conversation starters, videos, and story-sharing activities that encourage people to engage meaningfully.

3. Share Resources: Download and distribute Hospice UK's animated film and printable materials to help employees better understand this year's theme. Utilise these assets in internal communications to build awareness.

Supporting Bereaved Employees

1. Compassionate Policies: Review current policies to ensure they offer adequate support for employees managing grief or caring for terminally ill loved ones. Hospice UK provides a mini-assessment tool that helps organisations benchmark their practices and identify areas for improvement.

2. Encourage Open Communication:

Encourage managers to be receptive to their teams' needs. Foster a culture where staff feel comfortable expressing their concerns. HR professionals can use the Compassionate Bereavement Conversations e-learning tool for guidance on supporting colleagues through difficult conversations.

3. Signpost to Resources: Direct staff to Hospice UK's Compassionate Employers Hub or connect them with external support networks. They can access the Compassionate Bereavement Conversations tool, webinars, and more.

4. Normalising Conversations

Provide simple prompts to facilitate discussions, such as "What music would you like at your funeral?" or "Where would you like to be when you die?" This makes it easier for employees to start thinking and talking about these often-overlooked topics.

‘Alleviate the emotional toll’

Adrian Matthews, Head of Employee Benefits at MetLife UK, comments: “The passing of a loved one can be deeply distressing, and while it’s something everyone will experience at some stage in their lives, it’s still a subject many find difficult to talk about.

“Dying Matters Week aims to raise awareness on how people can have conversations about death and talk about loved ones who are no longer around. But dealing with grief can take any length of time and feel very isolating for individuals going through a bereavement, so it’s important that employers ensure they support their employees all year round. What is evident from our research is that employees most value time to grieve without the additional worry of work.

“Having the right services and resources in place that give people emotional and practical support, whether in or out of the workplace, can make all the difference in employees feeling well supported.

“At MetLife, we feel passionately that individuals should have access to practical and emotional support to help them at their time of need, for as long as they need it.

“Through our Group Life offering, we offer 1.4 million UK employees covered by MetLife access to our Funeral Concierge Services. This gives them support in considering, planning, navigating, and carrying out funeral planning, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It also includes a free will-writing service. We also offer grief counselling where our trained experts are on hand to support employees, as well as their family members should they need more support.

“Alleviating some of that emotional toll when dealing with loss by helping with the practical, allows people more time to grieve.”

Final Thoughts

Dying Matters Awareness Week is a significant step towards creating a workplace environment where death and grief are handled with the sensitivity and openness they deserve. HR leaders should recognize this campaign as an opportunity to reflect on current practices and implement meaningful changes that foster a compassionate culture.

Learn more about how your workplace can participate by visiting Hospice UK's website