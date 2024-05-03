The new TikTok trend shedding light on gender inequality in the workplace

If I asked you to think of a CEO of a company, what type of person would you think of?

The sad reality is that many of us will think of a white male between the ages 40 and 60. It’s not our fault that we have this stereotype ingrained in our minds, however. In 2023, 37 CEOs in the world’s top 50 Fortune 500 companies were white men.

In the West, women only notably joined the workforce in the first World War, which wasn’t a particularly long time ago. Dismantling patriarchal and misogynistic notions is one of the main challenges of the modern workplace, and there are many ways women are attempting to override biases and sexism in the workplace.

Some examples of these include getting women into leadership roles, encouraging employees to challenge their own biases, enabling flexibility for parents, and supporting employees around reproductive health, to name a few.

Read more from us

A new trend that contributes to challenging sexism in the workplace has been dubbed ‘micro-feminism’ and embodies the subtle act of prioritising women in the workplace, often through speech and language used, in an attempt to rewrite misogyny.

The art of subtlety

The phrase, which has gained popularity on TikTok, has been illustrated through some specific workplace scenarios. One TikToker describes that when writing emails to a team, she always puts the female employee’s name before her male colleague. Whilst another TikTok user describes how she always affirms the good work of her female colleagues but won’t do the same for her male coworkers.

The subtleness of ‘micro-feminism’ highlights that there is power in small, daily gestures as opposed to large actions. And in fact, that this can have even more impact in the long term, as it creates a workplace environment that subtlety prioritises and celebrates women every day.

A Gen-Z fad?

One of the characteristics of ‘micro-feminism’ is that there is the potential of it going unnoticed. And because of this, we must ask ourselves whether it has any actual impact in the workplace at all.

There is something to be said about small actions having a subconscious impact on the people involved in the scenario. Examples of this are the language used in job adverts that unintentionally discourage female candidates from applying, the over-compensating vocabulary female professionals might use in emails, or a manager persistently unintentionally asking male employees for their opinion before female workers.

These small acts might seem meaningless to some people, but they are an expression of wider perceptions and attitudes in the workplace regarding gender. The ‘micro-feminism’ trend is an indication that Gen-Z, who have been the primary demographic of TikToker, recognise this.

“The presence of Gen-Z in the workplace is growing at speed and by 2030 they will account for 30% of the world’s workforce,” explains Nirit Peled – Muntz, Chief People Officer, HiBob. “As a generation, their passion for diversity is second to none, and so is their sense of justice. They are not afraid to speak out which is why workplace trends, such as micro-feminism are important tactics where small acts of feminism send powerful messages to transgressors that can drive positive change.

Although ‘micro-feminism’ may seem like a TikTok fad, it sheds light on the persistent inequalities that exist in the workplace and sounds an alarm to HR practitioners to better address these issues.

“Keeping DE&I a high priority on the organisation’s agenda is the best way to address this - you can create policies or set KPI's but the most important thing is to create a culture where you have diverse teams and people really feel they can be themselves. And it’s not only Gen Z’s who expect this, all of today’s employees want a fairer, more equitable work culture where they are encouraged to reach their full potential.

“Micro-feminism is a way employees can draw awareness to gender equality in the workplace. That’s why it’s important for HR leaders to pay attention to this trend and engage with it. My advice is to consistently collect feedback from your teams, ask specific questions around inclusion and act upon that feedback. Consider providing training, adopting new policies or coaching leaders.

“Creating a diverse workplace has a huge impact on the business success, micro-feminism is one more trend that helps us keep the momentum and our commitment to creating a safe and inclusive workplace.”

TikTok trends can give us an insight into the pain points of our global workforce. In this case, ‘micro-feminism’, which has gained popularity online over the past few months, tells employers about the attitudes of female professionals, and that more work is to be done in eradicating bias and creating an environment where women feel empowered.