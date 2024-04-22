You might also like

The insidious nature of this, however, is when this ‘attractiveness’ conflates with how competent a woman is perceived. And then, how much money or success she achieves.
This creates a situation whereby even if girls don’t want to conform to beauty standards, they have to do so knowing there could be some kind of financial or social repercussion for this. This keeps women bound to these norms, knowing that if they refuse to partake, they could get paid less.
Remote work has alleviated some of the pressures associated with ‘looking the part’, for everyone in the workplace. So, offering flexibility can be a way employers encourage a culture where people don’t have to spend hours getting ready every day.
Beyond this, ensuring your training managers to challenge their own bias, and create a culture of this in the organisation, can also help.
“Recognising this is still a persistent and stubborn problem in the workplace is the only way we can change things for a future generation of women,” Jacqueline Smith, People and Culture lead at Hallam, told HR Grapevine.
“We can acknowledge the presence of this problem is varied depending on the industry you operate within, with acceptance of all appearances in the arts and humanities ahead of most. Training managers to explore their own bias and also educating them on the potential negative impact is crucial; similarly, ensuring that sartorial expectations of particular events - such as client meetings - should be clearly laid out and give fair guidelines, rather than super specifics.
Although strides have been made in advancing women's empowerment in the workplace, studies suggest that a woman's professional success often hinges not solely on her competence but also on her appearance. The solution to this issue isn’t simple, but we can attempt to create work environments with less judgement and bias.
As HR professionals, it's crucial to urge both managers and staff to confront their biases and provide support for remote work options, enabling professional women to have greater freedom in expressing themselves at work.
