You might also like

The global Japanese retailer UNIQLO reported a hike in sales. The surge, it says, was in part caused by companies demanding their staff return-to-office, which is ushering its largely Gen-Z consumer base into stores for new workwear.

The company’s CEO, Alessandro Dudech, said that female Gen-Zers under 29 make up 35% of its consumers, and that the firm had seen a hike in sales thanks to viral TikTok videos – showcasing items such as the famous banana bag and pleated trousers.

But this increase was also caused by staff heading back to the office, Dudech explained, and that young workers were looking to UNIQLO for clothes they could wear “at the office or on a night out”.

Back to the office

For many Gen-Z, going into an office regularly is a novelty, much of this group having entered the working world in the pandemic. UNIQLO’s rise in sales, particularly from a female market, sheds light on the disproportionate pressure on women to ‘look the part’ within the workplace.

The historical and cultural pressures on women to conform to an idea of ‘beauty’ is far stretching and complex, so I won’t attempt to delve into why these pressures exist. Yet, the hike in sales of female workwear highlights how these pressures impact professional women daily.

Who takes longer to get ready for work, a man or a woman? There has been a long-standing stereotype that women take longer to get ready than their male counterparts. Even though this assumption is grounded in sweeping stereotypes, there may be a reason for this.

Throughout history, women have been expected to wear make-up, do their hair, and perform grooming rituals. That’s not to say these rituals are inherently negative, or that they are only performed by women, but they have been heavily associated with what it means to be ‘feminine’. And in the professional world, these norms are often expected, as this has been the dominant portrayal of what is means to be a ‘professional woman’ since women entered the corporate world.

The Grooming Gap

The social norms associated with the upkeep of physical appearance women – cis and trans – disproportionately face, including the time and money spent, has been dubbed ‘the grooming gap’.

This term embodies the pressure female professionals are under to ‘look the part’ and appear attractive at work, and the time and money female professionals are required spend to do so.

You may be thinking that people aren’t hired based on their attractiveness in-line with beauty standards, as this would be discriminatory. However, research shows that those deemed physically attractive against beauty standards are more likely to excel and have higher salaries than those who aren’t. For example, research suggests that when an average white woman gains 64 pounds in weight, her salary decreases by 16%.

Paradoxically, the financial cost of buying make-up, hair services, and new workwear from UNIQLO can be expensive and set female professionals back.

These are the overlooked consequences of what it’s like to be a working woman.

The reality is, there is a pressure on women to put time and effort into how they look to be deemed more ‘attractive’.

The insidious nature of this, however, is when this ‘attractiveness’ conflates with how competent a woman is perceived. And then, how much money or success she achieves.

This creates a situation whereby even if girls don’t want to conform to beauty standards, they have to do so knowing there could be some kind of financial or social repercussion for this. This keeps women bound to these norms, knowing that if they refuse to partake, they could get paid less.

What employers can do

Remote work has alleviated some of the pressures associated with ‘looking the part’, for everyone in the workplace. So, offering flexibility can be a way employers encourage a culture where people don’t have to spend hours getting ready every day.

Beyond this, ensuring your training managers to challenge their own bias, and create a culture of this in the organisation, can also help.

“Recognising this is still a persistent and stubborn problem in the workplace is the only way we can change things for a future generation of women,” Jacqueline Smith, People and Culture lead at Hallam, told HR Grapevine.

“We can acknowledge the presence of this problem is varied depending on the industry you operate within, with acceptance of all appearances in the arts and humanities ahead of most. Training managers to explore their own bias and also educating them on the potential negative impact is crucial; similarly, ensuring that sartorial expectations of particular events - such as client meetings - should be clearly laid out and give fair guidelines, rather than super specifics.

Although strides have been made in advancing women's empowerment in the workplace, studies suggest that a woman's professional success often hinges not solely on her competence but also on her appearance. The solution to this issue isn’t simple, but we can attempt to create work environments with less judgement and bias.

As HR professionals, it's crucial to urge both managers and staff to confront their biases and provide support for remote work options, enabling professional women to have greater freedom in expressing themselves at work.