These types of relationships are declining - but do work friends really matter?

Having healthy, fruitful workplace relationships is often considered a key driving factor for engagement and motivation at work.

When employees enjoy working with people at their company, they’re more likely to stay for longer and put in effort for not only the brand they operate under, but also for the people they work with.

On the inverse, when workplace relationships turn sour, this is essentially signing a death sentence on a worker’s time at a firm. Essentially, work relationships dictate heavily how people show up to their job.

For some people, having healthy relationships with colleagues is enough. But for others, fostering actual friendships, that even exist outside of the workday, is important. This is particularly true for younger generations.

Gen-Z are some of the first to emphasise the importance of workplace friends in how they feel about work – 63% of them say they have a ‘work bestie’. Surveys suggest that employees from all age groups value having work friendships, but with the state of these relationships changing rapidly due to an increase in remote jobs and flexible working patterns, does having friends at work really matter anymore?

Management and mates

A recent article from Fortune makes the case that as remote work is a staple of our lives, our workplace relationships have changed drastically. As a result, the need to have close friends at work has essentially become redundant.

It draws on Gallup surveys, finding that year-on-year fewer people say they have a workplace best friend – dropping 3% from 2019 to 2022.

Even though many remote roles only require teams to speak about work, removing the random office conversations and spontaneous lunch trips, which do enable people to get to know one another better, UK workers still deem these types of relationships valuable.

And a lack of these relationships is often the argument of anti-remote figures, who feel spending too much time without these touch points is having a detrimental long-term impact on the health of firms.

This provides an interesting point that firms can push their staff to churn out work whilst remote, however without close relationships, a company can be stunted in other nuanced ways aside from productivity – such as in their creativity and innovation.

We spend eight hours a day with our colleagues, so it makes sense that we end up developing close bonds with them. Robert Ordever, MD of culture and recognition firm O.C Tanner, feels the reason why we value these relationships so much is because of our desire for community.

He says: "Friendships at work are all part of a thriving workplace community. When there's a strong community, there's a powerful sense of belonging and employees crave belonging at work - more than an increase in pay, better benefits, or even work-life balance. Every employee wants to be part of something bigger and to feel they matter. In fact, 42 per cent of employees say that the biggest incentive to work in the office is interaction with their work friends.

A strong workplace community has a number of powerful business outcomes including 100 per cent higher odds of aspirational levels of great work, a 58 per cent lower probability of employees actively looking for a new job and 785 per cent higher odds that employees feel like they belong.”

Beers and boundaries

Workplace friendships can increase engagement, motivation, and employee happiness. But there are some potential downsides to colleagues being close buddies too.

Close friends at work can sometimes lead to cliqueyness and gossiping which can impact company culture and the work environment. These types of relationships can be misconstrued as favouritism, or it can indeed become this.

It has the power to undeniably cause complexities in the work, which is why many HR practitioners encourage the need for boundary setting. This helps both staff in their personal navigation of their career and being able to conduct themselves in a professional manner, and it helps employers cultivate a healthy workplace.

Boundary setting looks like not oversharing at work, maintaining professional working relationships, and avoiding topics or behaviours that could be considered inappropriate or offensive. But, despite the possible negative side effects of close colleague relationships, an employer typically sets the tone for what these relationships are like, and the benefits often outweigh not fostering friendships at all.

Workplace relationships can certainly transform the way an employee feels about their job. Having meaningful and valuable relationships at work is cited as one of the most important driving factors for staff.

However, businesses can encounter some complexities if ‘workplace besties’ are common in their teams. Nevertheless, the positives of these bonds far outweigh any possible negative consequences. And at the end of the day, the types of relationships within a firm are largely influenced by its culture.