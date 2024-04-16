Huge rise in 'Chief AI Officers' - here's how the C-suite is changing

A new C-suite title is swiftly rising to the top of the strategic pile within many businesses - the Chief AI Officer (CAIO). 2024 may be the year when this new position becomes a staple of management structures.

But what does the title really mean? Well, it seems that CAIOs are tasked with navigating the complex terrain of artificial intelligence within organisations. As such, the new role essentially represents a strategic and forward-looking response to the profound implications of AI on business.