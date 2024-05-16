You might also like

In recent years, the rise of e-learning has seen it become an interchangeable term with corporate learning.
When we imagine a training program or exercise, our imagination jumps straight to an online course or at least some digital embellishment on a traditional training course.
It’s an astonishing boom that has seen the value of the e-learning market, per analysis from Global Marketing Insights (GMI), sit at a value of $399.3billion as of 2022, with the prospect of becoming a trillion-dollar industry by 2032.
From digital gamification to the prospect of AI-led training, e-learning has transformed the learning & development landscape as we know it. 2023 CIPD research tells us just how popular different forms of e-learning have become in UK companies:
Bitesize film or video content, digital tools for supporting and coaching, infographics, podcasts, and blogs, were all also very popular last year.
But as the e-learning industry continues to gather impressive momentum, one part of the conversation is often left behind: e-learning accessibility.
Although e-learning is often touted as a solution to making learning and development accessible to all, the technology involved – and how it is implemented and used by employers - can often prevent disabled employees from accessing its myriad benefits.
In this report, HR Grapevine will detail some of the major barriers to accessible e-learning with the help of five industry experts.
Head of Learning & Development, Channel 4
Founder & Director, eLaHub, Author of Designing Accessible Learning Content
Founder & Director, Kairos Modern Learning, Author of The Learning and Development Handbook
Senior Director of Learning & Development, tech sector
Founder & CEO, Wildfire Learning, Author of Learning Experience Design and Artificial Intelligence for Learning
Accessible e-learning is both a legal mandate with organisations having an ‘anticipatory duty’ to be accessible under the Equalities Act of 2010, and a moral obligation. Moreover, in the UK, there are more than 3.7 million disabled people at work – 11% of the working population - though the real number is no doubt higher with many disabilities like dyslexia often undiagnosed or undisclosed.
Despite this, for many employers, ensuring e-learning content is accessible to all employees isn’t a top priority – but it should be. CIPD’s Learning at Work 2023 survey finds that only 5% rank ‘adapting learning content to ensure accessibility for all’ as their top priority – the lowest of any priorities provided to survey respondents.
The CIPD’s research confirms what many disabled people in the UK report experiencing on a daily basis. Far too many employers do not prioritise establishing accessibility across the board, only addressing problems once they are pointed out rather than fulfilling the “anticipatory duty” and creating accessible e-learning from the start.
E-learning tools can benefit disabled and non-disabled alike, but not without a dedicated focus on accessibility. It is a broad and complicated topic, and whilst there are guidelines in place for different types and forms of content – such as the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2 requirements which several of our experts highlight below – the guidelines are tricky to understand and implement.
Organisations in the public sector such as the NHS must follow these guidelines under the Public Sector Bodies Accessibility Regulations 2018 law, but they offer useful guidance for all employers on improving the accessibility of e-learning content for those with visual impairments, hearing impairments, cognitive impairments, and more.
With the help of our experts, let’s address some of the major barriers to e-learning accessibility and consider some possible solutions to make a more accessible and inclusive future for learning and development in UK companies.
People are not disabled by their condition, they are disabled by badly designed technology
Jamie Ward, Head of Learning & Development, Channel 4. Jamie has significant experience as both a top-level HR, Talent, and OD professional working with media and blue-chip organisations in senior roles such as Channel 4, the BBC, DHL, Carnival, and the Department of Health. He is also blind and a staunch advocate for accessible e-learning.
The most common barrier to e-learning is the lack of design thinking solutions from the start. A company will design the solution and then, as an afterthought, ask the provider or designer to add subtitles, a transcript, or an audio description.
They tend not to think about whether a solution is usable. It may have met technical standards, but it just doesn’t work.
How can HR teams fix this issue?
This opens up learning to a huge but disadvantaged talent pool. People are not disabled by their condition; they are disabled by badly designed technology.
Susi Miller is an industry-leading expert on accessible learning design and the founder and director of eLaHub. She has more than 30 years L&D experience in the public, private, and not-for profit sectors. She is a skilled instructional designer and online course developer and a passionate advocate for digital accessibility. Her accessible learning content has been shortlisted for the Learning Technologies Awards. She is the author of Designing Accessible Learning Content, published by Kogan Page.
Before we consider what the most common barriers to ‘accessible eLearning’ are, it’s vital to clarify what we mean by the term. My definition of accessible e-learning is that it is digital learning content that conforms to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).
Although there are different versions and levels of these guidelines, legislation and best practice requirements most commonly dictate meeting the Level AA standard, and ideally the most recent 2.2 version introduced in Autumn 2023. This means meeting 55 standards. I believe the sheer number of standards to understand and apply, and the fact that they are written in complex technical language aimed at web developers, not learning practitioners remains the most significant barrier to accessible e-learning. This is because, unlike other aspects of ED&I that are largely attitudinal, digital accessibility is about practical skills, knowledge, and practice.
Coupled with confusion about how to practically make e-learning accessible, there remains a series of outdated misconceptions that continue to prevent organisations from meaningfully engaging with accessibility. One widespread belief is that it isn’t important because there are very few people with disabilities in the workforce. Another is the assumption that disabled people can’t perform certain jobs, therefore negating the need for accessible e-learning. In addition, there is a misconception that enhancing accessibility strips out interactivity and so undermines the learning experience. Finally, many organisations believe that making e-learning accessible ‘takes too much time and costs too much.’
Having spent many years supporting organisations with e-learning accessibility I am convinced that the most impactful way of overcoming these barriers is for employers to give practitioners the resources and tools they need to practically implement the WCAG standards. Empowering practitioners is crucial for instigating the radical change needed to make e-learning accessible and inclusive. Once individuals understand how to create accessible e-learning and are equipped to do so, they can significantly influence learning practice and, very often instigate a wider implementation of digital accessibility throughout an organisation.
Ideally, employers will provide accessibility support in the form of training, time, and resources. Even without formal support, however, in my experience, a growing number of practitioners are simply refusing to produce learning content that excludes learners with disabilities. If they need to, they are finding out how to create accessible e-learning independently. I call this ‘quiet accessibilising’ and it’s the reason I have an unshakeable belief that one day accessible e-learning ‘as the default’ will become the norm throughout learning and development.
The standard solution to ensuring that learning platforms and tech meet accessibility standards is for organisations to have robust accessibility requirements in place in policies and procedures. This is particularly important in the procurement process if they are sourcing products or learning content from external suppliers. Working with accessibility experts to carry out thorough audits and remediation when needed is also recommended.
While these are undoubtedly important steps, I also believe that for any accessibility initiative to succeed, there needs to be a strong and credible commitment to practical accessibility throughout an organisation. And this is where leadership plays a vital role. While I’m not suggesting that leaders need to have an in-depth understanding and an ability to apply technical requirements, I do believe they should have a basic understanding of the tangible outcomes that should be achievable with accessible platforms and tech and the reasons why accessibility is crucial for their organisation. This is why I’m a strong advocate of leadership training for all organisational accessibility initiatives.
Accessible e-learning is a crucial component for creating an inclusive, equitable, and effective learning culture within organisations and for legitimising a commitment to EDI. In addition, implementing accessibility standards ensures that learning content meets legal requirements but also that it includes learners with any type of disability or access need.
Equally important, however, is the fact that making e-learning accessible doesn’t undermine the learning experience, but it enhances it for everyone, including people with disabilities and access needs. It does this by encouraging practitioners to think differently and by making them place learners at the centre of the design and development process. It therefore leads to e-learning that is innovative, learner-centric, and adaptable to different preferences, experience, and circumstances.
Empowering practitioners is crucial for instigating the radical change needed to make e-learning accessible and inclusive
Michelle Parry-Slater is an award-winning L&D professional with more than 20 years' experience in the industry. She is the Founder and Director of Kairos Modern Learning, an L&D consultancy specialising in driving a shift from traditional courses to the best of digital, social, and face-to-face workplace learning, working with clients such as the CIPD, Co-op, Shelter, and the Practice at Harper Keele University Vet School. She is the author of The Learning and Development Handbook, published by Kogan Page.
The biggest barrier to accessible learning is ignorance on the part of learning designers, L&D teams, and line managers. When gathering learning needs, the focus tends to be on what will be in service of the organisation not necessarily the individual. Thus, the tendency is to dilute to the lowest common denominator or the ‘norm’ - whatever that is! It can seem like a lot of effort for learning professionals to dig into the granular needs of each learner. It takes time, effort, and kind conversations. But this is a critical step that gets missed in the learning design process. Assumptions are made, or worse still, no thought at all is given to accessibility.
Create space to have some honest conversations with your learning teams and more widely across your organisation. It is exhausting for people to mask at work, so aiding open discussions helps people speak up about their needs. Better still, upskilling learning designers, L&D teams, and line managers to become more aware of accessibility needs and options normalises the conversation and creates accessibility in itself. The onus must be on us as professionals to learn more about how we can be inclusive.
We also need to push platform providers to provide accessibility tools as standard. They should never be a cost option. Platform providers, like all L&D professionals, can no longer be ignorant of accessibility needs. My call to action for learning technologies is for sustainability and accessibility to be so normalised that we don’t need to have these conversations as buyers.
The WCAG guidelines are a good place to start. The guidelines are multifold and, ironically, are not very accessible and thus not easy to understand. By saying that though, I am not letting us off the hook. We simply have to work harder as a profession to support each other to understand and apply these guidelines. Finally, I don’t think breaking down the barriers in learning tech sits only with the platforms. Industry awards, events, magazines, and podcasts all need to get behind accessibility as a standard.
Accessibility needs can affect anyone at any time - temporarily or otherwise. It is not good enough therefore to build learning just for the access needs you have today. You need to build solutions that meet the widest of access needs. Nobody should ever feel excluded from learning. When we design accessibility as a standard, everyone wins.
Nobody should ever feel excluded from learning. When we design accessibility as a standard, everyone wins
Ian Walker, Senior Director of Learning & Development, tech sector. Ian has practical leadership experience in a variety of functions, cultures, and industries. He is particularly passionate about teaming and leadership development, equality, and sustainability. Coaching & mentoring are key components of his approach to leadership.
Many companies are keen to talk about their accessibility credentials. Yet often these credentials fall short of the actions that are actually taken to ensure a level learning playing field.
It's very challenging to provide a learning experience that is qualitatively as effective and engaging for all participants, regardless of ability, language proficiency, and technical proficiency. Barriers typically include access to technology, digital literacy, and varying levels of mental & physical ability. The latter could include challenges such as ADHD or visual impairment.
Conduct comprehensive needs analyses to better understand the impediments to e-learning. For organisations offering e-learning both internally and externally, be clear about technological requirements, expectations, and aids that can help learners. Some particular actions that could be taken include the adoption of web accessibility guidelines, the provision of alternative text for images, captions for videos, and transcripts for audio content. If assessments are part of the learning, accommodations such as extended time for assessments or alternative assessment methods should be considered.
L&D leaders should work with a wide range of users to understand their needs. At the same time, they should familiarise themselves with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and other relevant standards and adopt them in their design. They could also use authoring tools that support the creation of accessible content, to ensure that all content has captions, transcripts, and audio descriptions. On-going feedback mechanisms should be employed to ensure that content matches expectations and required standards.
If we are honest in our belief that learning should be equally available to all, regardless of ability level, then we should be investing in bringing this claim to reality. This creates reputational benefits as well as positively mitigates any risk from compliance or regulatory misalignment.
Employees benefit from feeling that they are truly equal and valued accordingly, as well as witnessing that the company is not just 'talking the talk' but also 'walking the walk' when it comes to inclusion. Productivity will also increase.
Many companies are keen to talk about their accessibility credentials. Yet often these credentials fall short of the actions that are actually taken to ensure a level learning playing field
Donald Clark has over 37 years' experience in online learning, simulations, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence projects. He was a founding member of Epic Group plc and the Founder and CEO of Wildfire Learning. He is a frequent global speaker, blogger, advisor, and researcher on AI in learning and is also a Visiting Professor at the University of Derby. He is the author of Learning Experience Design, Learning Technology, Learning in the Metaverse, and Artificial Intelligence for Learning, all published by Kogan Page.
Accessible online learning faces several common barriers, but AI-driven solutions offer promising ways to overcome these.
One major barrier is the lack of inclusive design, which AI can address by evaluating and suggesting improvements to online learning materials. For example, AI tools can identify and rectify accessibility issues like missing alt text or poor colour contrast. Language and comprehension challenges are another barrier, where AI can provide real-time translation and captioning, making content accessible to a broader audience. AI can also tailor the complexity of language to suit different learning abilities.
Employers aiming to overcome these barriers should integrate AI into the design and development phase of online learning content. This integration allows for the automation of accessibility standard checks and the suggestion of inclusive design elements. Continuously collecting data on learner interactions and analysing it with AI helps understand content effectiveness and identify necessary improvements. Additionally, AI's proven benefits in aiding those with sight and hearing impairments, and learning difficulties like dyslexia, autism, and ADHD, through multimodal generative capabilities, should be leveraged for broader customisation and support.
For learning and development leaders, ensuring accessibility compliance is critical. Implementing AI for standards compliance automates adherence to guidelines like WCAG and Section 508. WCAG and Section 508 are both sets of guidelines focused on making digital content accessible to all users, including those with disabilities. Training content creators with AI assistance, particularly in best practices for accessible digital material creation, is vital. Regular AI-assisted audits are also useful to ensure ongoing compliance and pinpoint areas for improvement.
Creating an inclusive learning environment is fundamental for a diverse and equitable workplace, ensuring equal learning opportunities for all employees. Accessible e-learning materials increase employee engagement and satisfaction, as employees feel valued and supported. This accessibility also leads to more effective learning outcomes and improved productivity. Besides moral imperatives, compliance with legal standards for accessibility helps avoid legal issues and reputational damage. Furthermore, an emphasis on accessibility reflects an organisation’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, enhancing the overall organisational culture.
E-learning accessibility is a complicated topic. It's critical for organisations to review the guidelines and seek support and guidance to make sure learning and development content is made accessible to all employees. HR Grapevine recommends the following resources:
