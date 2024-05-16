You might also like

E-learning accessibility barrier: Complexity of guidance and misconceptions about accessibility

Susi Miller is an industry-leading expert on accessible learning design and the founder and director of eLaHub. She has more than 30 years L&D experience in the public, private, and not-for profit sectors. She is a skilled instructional designer and online course developer and a passionate advocate for digital accessibility. Her accessible learning content has been shortlisted for the Learning Technologies Awards. She is the author of Designing Accessible Learning Content, published by Kogan Page.

Before we consider what the most common barriers to ‘accessible eLearning’ are, it’s vital to clarify what we mean by the term. My definition of accessible e-learning is that it is digital learning content that conforms to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).

Although there are different versions and levels of these guidelines, legislation and best practice requirements most commonly dictate meeting the Level AA standard, and ideally the most recent 2.2 version introduced in Autumn 2023. This means meeting 55 standards. I believe the sheer number of standards to understand and apply, and the fact that they are written in complex technical language aimed at web developers, not learning practitioners remains the most significant barrier to accessible e-learning. This is because, unlike other aspects of ED&I that are largely attitudinal, digital accessibility is about practical skills, knowledge, and practice.

Coupled with confusion about how to practically make e-learning accessible, there remains a series of outdated misconceptions that continue to prevent organisations from meaningfully engaging with accessibility. One widespread belief is that it isn’t important because there are very few people with disabilities in the workforce. Another is the assumption that disabled people can’t perform certain jobs, therefore negating the need for accessible e-learning. In addition, there is a misconception that enhancing accessibility strips out interactivity and so undermines the learning experience. Finally, many organisations believe that making e-learning accessible ‘takes too much time and costs too much.’

Having spent many years supporting organisations with e-learning accessibility I am convinced that the most impactful way of overcoming these barriers is for employers to give practitioners the resources and tools they need to practically implement the WCAG standards. Empowering practitioners is crucial for instigating the radical change needed to make e-learning accessible and inclusive. Once individuals understand how to create accessible e-learning and are equipped to do so, they can significantly influence learning practice and, very often instigate a wider implementation of digital accessibility throughout an organisation.

Ideally, employers will provide accessibility support in the form of training, time, and resources. Even without formal support, however, in my experience, a growing number of practitioners are simply refusing to produce learning content that excludes learners with disabilities. If they need to, they are finding out how to create accessible e-learning independently. I call this ‘quiet accessibilising’ and it’s the reason I have an unshakeable belief that one day accessible e-learning ‘as the default’ will become the norm throughout learning and development.

The standard solution to ensuring that learning platforms and tech meet accessibility standards is for organisations to have robust accessibility requirements in place in policies and procedures. This is particularly important in the procurement process if they are sourcing products or learning content from external suppliers. Working with accessibility experts to carry out thorough audits and remediation when needed is also recommended.

While these are undoubtedly important steps, I also believe that for any accessibility initiative to succeed, there needs to be a strong and credible commitment to practical accessibility throughout an organisation. And this is where leadership plays a vital role. While I’m not suggesting that leaders need to have an in-depth understanding and an ability to apply technical requirements, I do believe they should have a basic understanding of the tangible outcomes that should be achievable with accessible platforms and tech and the reasons why accessibility is crucial for their organisation. This is why I’m a strong advocate of leadership training for all organisational accessibility initiatives.

Accessible e-learning is a crucial component for creating an inclusive, equitable, and effective learning culture within organisations and for legitimising a commitment to EDI. In addition, implementing accessibility standards ensures that learning content meets legal requirements but also that it includes learners with any type of disability or access need.

Equally important, however, is the fact that making e-learning accessible doesn’t undermine the learning experience, but it enhances it for everyone, including people with disabilities and access needs. It does this by encouraging practitioners to think differently and by making them place learners at the centre of the design and development process. It therefore leads to e-learning that is innovative, learner-centric, and adaptable to different preferences, experience, and circumstances.