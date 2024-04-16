6 mins read

High achievers | Drinking and doing drugs at work - does it matter if employees perform?

  • 6 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Drinking and doing drugs at work - does it matter if employees perform?
Drinking and doing drugs at work - does it matter if employees perform?

Another Round, a Danish dark comedy that came out in 2020, depicts the story of four middle-aged friends who want to test the theory that having a specific amount of alcohol in your bloodstream makes you more creative, particularly at work. The film takes several turns, and the friends eventually find themselves struggling when the experiment goes too far.

This Scandinavian movie, which was a success amongst critics, brought to light interesting themes around the relationships between being intoxicated at work and an employee’s ability to work effectively – in some cases being able to perform better than if sober, and in other cases performing much worse.

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to our comprehensive knowledge portal.

New
Monthly
£9 £27.99
for the first month
T&Cs apply.
or
Annual
£199 £299
for the first year
T&Cs apply.
Already a subscriber?Sign in

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a subscriber yet?

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

Whistleblowing | Worker dubbed 'Darth Vader' wins tribunal - what the case was really about

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 7 mins read

Flexible working | Why won't HR departments hire part-time HR professionals?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Balancing Careers and Care: What 3,000 UK Parents and Carers say they need from their employers

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

Workday Global Workforce Report: Restoring trust before your top people leave

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni