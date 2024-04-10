You might also like

If an individual is present in the UK more than any other country in any given tax year, this can also indicate UK residence. It is increasingly difficult for taxpayers to argue residence nowhere when the majority of domestic tax residence legislation in different jurisdictions will ask: if not here, then where?
The use of technology means that tax authorities globally are now exchanging taxpayer information to ensure that tax is generally being paid somewhere, on the basis that many taxes arise due to the geographical source of the income or gains and not just the residence of the taxpayer.
As countries worldwide adapt to the realities of remote work, Italy's digital nomad visa serves as a testament to the shifting paradigms of employment and mobility.
By embracing the digital nomad lifestyle, individuals can enjoy the freedom to work from idyllic Italian villages, historic cities or picturesque coastal towns.
In some ways, this arrangement does offer benefits to both employers and employees; as mentioned, employers have a global pool of talent to draw from, and workers are free to augment their lifestyle around adventure or travel.
However, it’s more than likely that these visas will be utilised by only a small percentage of the workforce. Whilst employees may take extended trips abroad to work, it is unlikely that the majority will be location fluid for indefinite periods of time.
However, regardless of how widespread the adoption of these advantages are, Italy's foray into digital nomadism undoubtedly reflects a broader trend towards flexible work arrangements and remote lifestyles.
As technology continues to facilitate connectivity and mobility, the traditional boundaries of work are becoming increasingly blurred. While challenges such as compliance and taxation persist, the potential benefits of embracing remote work are undeniable.
Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.
This is the last preview available to you for the next 30 days.
To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.