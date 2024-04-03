3 mins read

Legal battle | Christian worker sues after being denied job for anti-LGBTQ+ views

  • 3 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Christian worker sues after being denied job for anti-LGBTQ+ views

Felix Ngole, a Christian social worker, is gearing up to take legal action against Leeds-based business Touchstone Support after being denied a job opportunity due to his staunchly held beliefs against the LGBTQ+ community.

The 46-year-old discovered that Touchstone had withdrawn its job offer, upon discovering his involvement in a landmark legal case over his right to free speech regarding his views on homosexuality.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Apple worker who took secret pics of female colleague was unfairly sacked
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

'That's my girl' | Apple worker who took secret pics of female colleague was unfairly sacked

Ignoring C-suite office mandates is a double-edged sword for workplace culture
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 3 mins read

Hushed Hybrid | Ignoring C-suite office mandates is a double-edged sword for workplace culture

Andy Murray not being able to have a final match sheds light on retiring 'properly'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 4 mins read

Wimbledon | Andy Murray not being able to have a final match sheds light on retiring 'properly'

Find Your Perfect Flexible Working Fit
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Find Your Perfect Flexible Working Fit

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni