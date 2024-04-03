Christian worker sues after being denied job for anti-LGBTQ+ views

Felix Ngole, a Christian social worker, is gearing up to take legal action against Leeds-based business Touchstone Support after being denied a job opportunity due to his staunchly held beliefs against the LGBTQ+ community.
The 46-year-old discovered that Touchstone had withdrawn its job offer, upon discovering his involvement in a landmark legal case over his right to free speech regarding his views on homosexuality.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from