HR Tech 2024
Innovate, empower, transform
2nd July 2024
Watch on demand
4 mins read

Dirty deeds | New research discovers that workplaces are disturbingly filthy

  • 4 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
New research discovers that workplaces are disturbingly filthy
New research discovers that workplaces are disturbingly filthy
Cleaning is a non-negotiable for good health

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic threw the subject of health and wellbeing into the spotlight more than perhaps ever before. In its wake, organisations are considering the implications of poor health in greater depth, and likely have made fundamental changes as a result.

For example, asking an employee to attend work when ill with a virus is unthinkable, in an age where remote working is a possibility and viral illnesses are so under the spotlight. Similarly, the simple act of commuting into cities, being packed like sardines with others and touching surfaces that innumerable others have touched has rendered some unwilling to adhere to these age-old practices.

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to our comprehensive knowledge portal.

New
Monthly
£9 £27.99
for the first month
T&Cs apply.
or
Annual
£199 £299
for the first year
T&Cs apply.
Already a subscriber?Sign in

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a subscriber yet?

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 7 mins read

'All about balance' | HR experts back Starmer's 6pm Friday 'clocking off' plan

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 4 mins read

WFH Wellbeing | Ensuring the ongoing mental health support for your remote workers

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 7 mins read

Maternity matters | A bridge over troubled waters - How KIT days can ease working mums' big return

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni