Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started
1 min read

New podcast | Understanding the relationship between employee experience and learning

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Understanding the relationship between employee experience and learning

In this week’s HR Grapevine Podcast, Senior Features Editor Serena Haththotuwa sits down with Aaron Reading, Group Talent Director at fast-growing videogame developer TripleDot studios.

The duo discuss Reading’s storied career through companies such as Safestore, Ocado, Mothercare and Specsavers, and his incredibly nuanced and refined view of development, informed by his own journey and experiences.

Reading explains why some may be perpetuating an incorrect perception of certain development interventions for younger generations being a one-stop solution, and better routes to engage each individual worker.

He also shares his concept of how and where effective learning takes place.

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now

You might also like

Why diverse content is king for your LMS
Cornerstone in conversation | Why diverse content is king for your LMS
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
'Completed, and wow!' - Positive feedback soars by 408% after LSEG's mandatory training transformation
Case Study | 'Completed, and wow!' - Positive feedback soars by 408% after LSEG's mandatory training transformation
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
The power of learning and development in HR
HR Tech | The power of learning and development in HR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 2 mins read

UK’s Best Workplaces 2024 | Fun, good managers, and culture on top at this years' ceremony

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 7 mins read

Big Interview | Cracking the retention dilemma with James Gordanifar, Director of Talent Acquisition, WTW

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 3 mins read

Boots return-to-office | Retailer's CEO says strong WiFi and better lunches on offer to returning staff - is this e...

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Empowering Sustainable Futures: Why Green Skills Will Impact People-First Business Transformation

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Access Now

Evolve your HR materials for better Employee Engagement

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for the next 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign upAlready have an account?