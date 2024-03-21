Understanding the relationship between employee experience and learning

In this week’s HR Grapevine Podcast, Senior Features Editor Serena Haththotuwa sits down with Aaron Reading, Group Talent Director at fast-growing videogame developer TripleDot studios.

The duo discuss Reading’s storied career through companies such as Safestore, Ocado, Mothercare and Specsavers, and his incredibly nuanced and refined view of development, informed by his own journey and experiences.

Reading explains why some may be perpetuating an incorrect perception of certain development interventions for younger generations being a one-stop solution, and better routes to engage each individual worker.

He also shares his concept of how and where effective learning takes place.