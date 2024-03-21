HR experts' tips for supporting & embracing your neurodiverse employees

This week has seen events being held around the globe to mark Neurodiversity Celebration Week.

The annual worldwide campaign aims to bring about global neurodiversity acceptance, equality and inclusion in schools and workplaces.

Neurodiversity refers to natural differences in human brain function and behavioural traits. It’s estimated that as many as 20% of people may be neurodivergent in some way, an umbrella term that can include those with autism, dyslexia, or ADHD.

With as much as a fifth of the population having some form of neurodiversity, it should naturally follow that workplaces are equipped to accommodate the needs of these people in the workplace.

However, it appears support and awareness of neurodiversity still has a long way to go in many UK workplaces.

For example, a report released in February 2024, titled Neuroinclusion at work, surveyed over 1000 employed adults about their working life, of which 790 identified as neurodivergent.

It found that only half of neurodivergent employees feel that either their organisation (52%) or team (54%) has an open and supportive climate, where employees feel able to talk about neurodiversity.

These figures will be of great interest (and, perhaps, great concern) to many HR leaders, whose focus is increasingly turning to embracing and supporting neurodiversity at work.

Below, HR and employment experts share their advice with HR Grapevine, on how to approach the challenges and opportunities of neurodiversity.

Sarah Tahamtani, Head of Employment at Clarion

Whatever scope we give to the definition of neurodiversity, what is clear is that there is a significant group of people who have a different way of approaching work, and many of those are being excluded from the workplace as a result.

How to ensure employers are supporting neurodivergent workforces?

Treating neurodiverse employees negatively runs the risk of disability discrimination claims. Of course, these claims will only be successful if an individual can show that they are disabled as defined in the Equality Act 2010. Given that many neurodiverse individuals struggle with normal day to day activities and given that the impact is often substantial and always long term, meeting the definition will be straightforward for many.

If neurodiverse individuals are disabled and they are treated less favourably because they struggle to follow a set pattern of work, they could argue that they have suffered discrimination arising from disability, as they are being treated unfavourably because they struggle to do something due to their neurodiversity. Alternatively, if the employer does not make reasonable adjustments to help them overcome any disadvantage experienced due to being neurodiverse, they could be successful with a direct disability discrimination claim.

Making the right adjustments

Organisations will be at different stages in understanding and acknowledging the need to address neuro-inclusivity, but a shift in focus from compliance to active engagement in supporting neurodiversity is key. This requires talking to employees about the barriers they face and working together to remove those barriers – neurodiverse employees understand their own needs better than anyone else and they need to be encouraged to share their needs and experiences.

Celebrating different approaches to productivity and allowing employees some flexibility in how to do work allows creativity and innovation to flourish, as well as supporting neurodiverse employees.

Employers also need to think about different approaches to both recruitment activity, where neurodiverse individuals may struggle to follow interview questions or find it difficult to be in a one-on-one situation with an interviewer, and activities such as presentations and speaking up in meetings. Again, talking to neurodiverse employees to understand specifically what they struggle with (which will vary from individual to individual) will help address this.

EJ Cay, VP, UK and Ireland, Genesys

Neurodiversity Week marks an important time for us to celebrate the diverse range of neurological differences that enrich our workplace and communities. Organisations have so much to gain from embracing neurodiversity. Not only can a company create a richer, more inclusive culture, but also unlock a wealth of innovation, creativity, and problem-solving abilities within teams.

Regrettably, not enough is being done to support neurodiverse individuals in the workplace as it stands. Recent data has shown that 31% of neurodiverse employees are currently unsatisfied with work settings, and a further 36% reported a lack of guidance or support at work. Organisations must ensure that neurodiverse individuals have equal opportunities to flourish at work and put into place the right measures to help them do so.

By prioritising wellness initiatives that cater to diverse neurological needs, organisations can support the mental and emotional well-being of all individuals and cultivate environments where everyone can thrive. And with advancements in AI, automation, and other emerging technologies, organisations have the tools at their disposal to make a positive impact on the employee experience, facilitating work environments that cater to everyone’s unique preferences and empowering teams to thrive.

As a company that embraces empathy in everything we do, Genesys is committed to recognising everyone’s value, learning new ways to approach opportunities, creating workspaces to enable neuro diverse talent by accommodating those who have historically been excluded. We encourage all organisations to do the same and unlock the potential of such valuable talent.