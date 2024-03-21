Could you be your company's new chief exec?

A Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has a myriad of responsibilities including driving profitability in an organisation, expanding the firm’s headcount and size, spearheading the overall direction of a business, driving the company towards strategic goals, and being the main point of contact between stakeholders, directors and the rest of the firm.

Without doubt, the CEO embodies what a company stands for at a given point in time – because of this, this role is often occupied by the founder of the firm, but this isn’t always the case.

Because of their unique set of responsibilities, it can be challenging for employers to find the perfect fit for the leader of their company. The common pathway of promotion is that a firm’s Chief Finance Officer (CFO) gets promoted to the CEO position, particularly because they have a deep understanding of the company’s finances and direction, and the steps they need to take to grow.

Recently, however, HR’s very own executive position, the Chief People Officer (CPO), has been at the top of the list of companies looking to find their new Chief Exec internally. How has the CPO position changed from being a nice-to-have HR representative, to being an appropriate option as the leader of a firm?

What makes CPOs well placed to lead an organisation?

It goes without saying that CPOs are integral to the overall function of a business. They are the voice of a company’s workforce and drive growth through exceptional staff management and balancing the needs of execs and board members with the rest of the workforce.

They understand a business from a multidimensional point of view and since employee experience and engagement has been recognised for what it is in recent years, as tightly bound to the long-term success of a company, this change in perspective has made the CPO role invaluable and well-placed to be in the running for the CEO role.

The consequences

What type of person comes to mind when you think of a CEO? What demographic do they fall into? Most of us will think of a man, specifically a white man, instantly when thinking about what a generic CEO looks like. This isn’t our fault though. Chief execs, historically, have mostly been from this demographic.

The ‘CPO to CEO’ report from Sage found that 91% of CEOs are male, 42% come from a finance background, and in the FTSE 100, a large portion of chief execs come from a privately educated background. Because the CFO is usually promoted to the CEO position, and the financial industry is disproportionately male, the lack of diversity in CEO roles is propagated and maintained.

Alternatively, HR is a female dominated area. And so, fostering CEO succession from this section of the business can alleviate some structural inequality.

What’s more, giving power to HR execs means that the future of these businesses will always have compassion for people, ESG, DEI, and wellbeing integrated at every CEO decision, which is good for society and the planet – and who wouldn’t want that?

In a HR Grapevine webinar, Perry Timms, Founder and Chief Energy Officer at PTHR brings attention to the recent return to office mandates being seen implemented by many CEOs across the world. He says that this is a sign that chief execs need to lead with more compassion and understanding of their workforce – and this is something that those from a CPO position can offer.

“I think we need CEOs that can demonstrate empathy and allow people to have choices like responsible adults. There’s something about HR’s mindset that needs to be elevated. But often HR is only given the responsibility to stop people from misbehaving. I think there are many CEOs who just don’t get what people need, and this is in a space that’s supposed to be experimental.”

How can you take the leap?

The same report found that 91% of HR leaders believe they have the necessary skills to be the CEO at their company, 94% of C Suite believe HR leaders have what it takes to lead a company. Clearly, HR has an appetite to lead firms and the perception of this section of the company has shifted from being safe to innovative.

Oliver Anderson, CEO of Hult EF, came into the leadership position from an HR background. He told us: “People from the HR function are fantastic problem solvers, usually involving people but it often goes wider than that. The interception between people and technology is often something we have experience with, in addition to being able to communicate exceptionally.

“Huge amounts of strategy are also involved in the HR role. HR is far more aware of what levers to push to get more productivity and profit from your people – this is something that the function is full of.”

It’s because of HR’s ability to think about business development from a macro – wider business incentives such as DEI and profit – and micro perspective – the specific needs of employees, that make them such a desirable fit for the CEO role.

We know that CPOs are a good fit for that leadership role. But they can be fostered for this succession in a few ways. Nevertheless, it’s down to CPOs to put themselves forward for the role.

Jess Leyshon, Marketing Director and author of Sage’s ‘CPO to CEO’ report, weighs in: “We found the majority of HR teams collect data and only 40% are using that to drive business decisions. HR teams have always used this. When it comes to HR leaders making that leap to CEO, they must utilise this data to drive business decision-making – this is their strength. HR can use this data in a predictive sense.

“Alongside that, HR leaders hadn’t even considered if they wanted to be CEO, yet they felt and chief execs felt that they were completely well-equipped to be one. So, the first thing is for HR leaders to ask themselves if they want to be CEO, and if they do, then definitely raise your hand and come forward.”

Speak up if you want to be CEO

Ultimately, put your name in the hat if you want to be considered for CEO, or for any promotion for that matter. Data shows that company leaders and stakeholders already think HR is well-equipped to lead their company. But clearly, not enough CPOs are putting themselves forward for the position. There are, of course, multiple reasons CPOs won’t be putting themselves forward – because of intersectional inequality or a disbelief in one’s contributions – but it’s only you that’s getting in your way.

It’s of course also up to CEOs, other executives, and stakeholders to voice a CPOs suitability if they see fit – only then, can we get more HR individuals into those chief exec roles, for the sake of a company, its people, society at large.