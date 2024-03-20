Fun, good managers, and culture on top at this years' ceremony

The UK’s Best Workplaces Awards took place this month to celebrate some of the most innovative businesses putting employee experience at the top of their agenda.

We know by now that your workforce having a good experience in the workplace dramatically accelerates productivity and growth, whilst bolstering your reputation.

At this years’ event, UK workers told Great Place To Work UK that employers shouldn’t underestimate the power of fun in the workplace – this along with strong management and a thriving organisational culture were cited as three of the key factors that determine a great place to work.

The winners were decided from data gathered from research and anonymous employee surveys. And amongst them included IT firm Sumillion Limited, who won in the category for small businesses and scored 100% for every area of the Trust Index employee survey.

In the category for medium sized firms, HR tech company Talos360 won, with 100% of employees saying it’s a great place to work.

Read more from us

Business management service provider ServiceNow was deemed the best large business to work for, ranking eight places higher than where they fell on the list last year.

Cisco was ranked as UK’s Best Workplace for the 10th consecutive year and holds onto the No. 1 spot for Super Large firm for another year.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director, Great Place To Work UK, said: “Merging purpose and profit in a people-centric culture will become even more critical to organisational success in 2024. Increasingly, UK employees are demanding more flexibility, more fun, and more opportunities for growth at the places they work.

“This is more than just a trend: our year-long evaluation of over 250,000 anonymous employee surveys, and countless business trends, proves it is a powerful shift towards more organisations adopting this holistic approach to business. Market leaders are recognising that success can no longer be measured merely in financial terms – the wellbeing, engagement, and trust of every individual is what truly drives an organisation forward.”