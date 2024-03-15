Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing 2024
Online WorkshopsEmployee Reward, Benefits & Wellbeing 2024
Tuesday, 24th September
Stream Now
4 mins read

Why so serious? | Funny managers can cause job dissatisfaction - here's the issue with it

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Funny managers can cause job dissatisfaction - here's the issue with it
Funny managers can cause job dissatisfaction - here's the issue with it

Managers underpin businesses. They are the stewards of your culture, they act as liaisons between upper management and the rest of your workforce, and they evaluate the performance of staff, ensuring the skills in your firm are conducive to you achieving your goals.

Beyond L&D, you trust your managers to lead in their own unique way. For some, this involves leading with empathy and for others being an active listener is their main asset. For some leaders, however, managing with a sense of humour is integral to their leadership style and the way they communicate with colleagues.

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to our comprehensive knowledge portal.

New
Monthly
£9 £27.99
for the first month
T&Cs apply.
or
Annual
£199 £299
for the first year
T&Cs apply.
Already a subscriber?Sign in

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a subscriber yet?

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 4 mins read

Influencer culture | The power of being influential and what it really means

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

The Oscars 2024 | From Barbie's Ken to Oppenheimer - what does this years' ceremony teach us about HR?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

Thumbs-down | Embattled Vice CEO 'runs' from redundancy call due to worker outcry

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Financial wellbeing demystified: How employers can break the taboo at work

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Free Template

Level-up your employee wellbeing offering for 2025, with our free Menopause Policy Template available for download

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni