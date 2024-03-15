Funny managers can cause job dissatisfaction - here's the issue with it

Managers underpin businesses. They are the stewards of your culture, they act as liaisons between upper management and the rest of your workforce, and they evaluate the performance of staff, ensuring the skills in your firm are conducive to you achieving your goals.

Beyond L&D, you trust your managers to lead in their own unique way. For some, this involves leading with empathy and for others being an active listener is their main asset. For some leaders, however, managing with a sense of humour is integral to their leadership style and the way they communicate with colleagues.