ArchiveInterviewsBy Serena Haththotuwa James Gordanifar, Director of Talent Acquisition, WTW WTW is a British-American company providing insurance services, and helps organisations manage risk and cultivate talent. At the top of WTW's talent sourcing department is James Gordanifar, Director of Talent Acquisition... ArchiveInterviewsBy Serena Haththotuwa James Gordanifar, Director of Talent Acquisition, WTW Retention, attraction, and employee experience...