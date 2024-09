From 1 July 2024, all London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) employees with more than 12 months of service who welcome a child into their family will be offered 26 weeks of fully paid leave.

They are entitled to the benefit irrespective of the parent’s gender, how they become a parent, or where they are located globally. Employees are also entitled to an eight-week phased return to work, working 80% of normal hours at full pay.