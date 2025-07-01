HR Grapevine

As an employee works their way up through the ranks of employment, they will most likely need to manage individuals at some point in their career. There is heaps of literature on management styles and techniques. Yet, there are some pillars of management that can never be disputed.

A key one is understanding and capitalising off the natural strengths within your team. It might seem obvious, but playing to your team's strengths is an underrated skill required to be a great leader – what does this mean in practice?