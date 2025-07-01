HR Grapevine

The first few weeks of a new job can be make or break and when a new starter feels sidelined, ignored or left in the dark the dominoes of trust and engagement begin to fall and with those early promises compromised, the word can get out about, ‘what it’s like to work around here’.

Starting a new job can be daunting, even for the most unflappable, yet the moment the job advert is seen the assurances begin and when that mismatch between what has been promised and what is being delivered is a yawning gap, any new employee can quickly become dissatisfied and unengaged and, at worst start to look for an alternative.