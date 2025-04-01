You might also like

Introduction

The past few years have seen significant progress in the people analytics discipline. More than ever, companies understand how people data can inform their people strategies, from wellbeing to hybrid working policy, and wider business decision-making.

Nearly every industry has been shaken up by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, accelerated by the popularisation of artificial intelligence, and HR is no different. Most large-scale companies have, in some shape or form, dedicated people analytics, talent intelligence, or HR insights teams that work to embed employee data throughout the organisation.

The has been an explosion of conferences and events – from People Analytics World to HR Analytics Summit – dedicated to thought leadership and innovation to push the discipline forward. Community-based groups, both small and large, in-person and digital, are also booming. The “Human Resources Data | HR Metrics | People Analytics” LinkedIn group, for example, has over 58,000 members.

But, for all this progress, data literacy and fundamental knowledge of people analytics practices remain a major gap for many HR teams. A 2023 Mercer study found CHROs cited ‘data analytics and insights’ as the top area where they need a greater depth of knowledge.

In 2024, HR teams must continue to prioritise the growth and maturity of the people analytics discipline. Developing data analysis capabilities, navigating the talent intelligence vendor marketplace, and continuing to create a more engaging, productive, and inclusive workplace for employees all top the bill for priorities this year.