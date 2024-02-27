Major leisure firm ordered to stop using facial recognition tech to track staff attendance

The UK's data watchdog has ordered a major leisure firm to axe its use of facial recognition and fingerprint scanning tech to monitor staff.
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) ordered public service provider Serco Leisure, Serco Jersey and seven associated community leisure trusts to stop using facial recognition technology (FRT) and fingerprint scanning to monitor employee attendance.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from