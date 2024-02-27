Caring for Gen Z as mental wellbeing spirals out of control

A wellbeing epidemic is gripping younger workers as absence due to mental ill health soars. A new report highlights the pressing need for supports to be put in place to further prevent the talent drain of a ‘lost generation’.

Just over a third of young people (34%) aged 18-24 reported symptoms of mental disorder in data collected between 2021-22. British think tank, The Resolution Foundation, funded by charity, The Health Foundation, highlights a hike of 10% from when the report was last published in 2000.