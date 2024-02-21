Employers are struggling to understand Gen Z - here's where to start

An enigma to many employers, Gen Z has come into the working world with all guns blazing. They’re demanding their employer lives up to ESG promises, provides benefits at a competitive rate, prioritises staff wellbeing, and provides them with appropriate flexibility.

As a result, this generation has been labeled as demanding, out of touch, and difficult to work with. Yet, this generation aren’t choosing to be this way, they have been socialised to expect and want certain things. And their unique experiences – like entering the working world in a pandemic – have coloured their perception of working life.