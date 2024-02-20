Could AI therapy be the solution to workplace burnout and stress?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to augment our workforces in a myriad of complex ways. An emerging possibility in the use of this incredible technology is the role it could play in aiding the growing mental health crisis.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest that a significant chunk of workplace sickness absence – which is at record high numbers – is caused by mental health and stress concerns, suggesting that considering mental health should be a key priority for employers, from the perspective of having a duty of care, and it having an impact on overarching business objectives.