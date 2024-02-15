Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
1 min read

New podcast | Are you protecting employee equity amid artificial intelligence adoption?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine
Are you protecting employee equity amid artificial intelligence adoption?

Much of the work DE&I leaders do is to unravel historic inequalities and biases. As we enter a new era of work amid the AI revolution, how can we make sure we create the right infrastructure and provisions for equity in AI now, to avoid having to correct mistakes in the future?

Sheree Atcheson joins us on the HR Grapevine Podcast to answer this question and discuss the relationship between AI and ED&I in depth. As the Global Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Valtech, one of the UK’s Top Most Influential Women in Tech, and an international multi-award winner for her services to Diversity & Inclusion, there are perhaps few more qualified to explore this complicated but promising relationship.

