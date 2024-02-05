Virgin Media O2 on the diversity, talent & value apprentices bring to their organisation

National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) takes place between 5 to 11 February 2024 and is an opportunity for the education and skills sector to celebrate the achievements of apprentices around the country and the positive impact they make to communities, businesses, and the wider economy. The theme of this year’s week-long campaign is ‘Skills For Life’.

To mark the annual campaign, HR Grapevine (HRGV) sat down with Karen Handley, Head of Future Careers at Virgin Media O2, to discuss the business’ strategy when it comes to recruiting apprentices, why they are vital to the company’s success, and busting some of the myths surround apprenticeships...

HRGV: Tell me a little bit about Virgin Media O2’s approach to National Apprenticeship Week. Why do you think it's an important campaign?

Karen: Although it's a very important week, we like to recognise and celebrate apprentices all year round. But it's a good spotlight for all employers and anybody involved in apprenticeships, and it's brilliant to see how much activity goes on throughout the week.

I think it's a good opportunity for lots of different people to really have that spotlight, to really see the value that employers are putting on having apprentices, and what differences they’re making to their organisations.

I also think it's good from an employer’s perspective to see the examples of the impact that apprentices make, because there's still quite a few myths around apprenticeships.

(National Apprenticeship Week) opens people’s eyes to the value of apprenticeships, and it's that recognition to our current apprentices as well, around the impact they're making in the organisation.

You can have lots of different benefits to celebrate in this week, but it's also important to keep that message going throughout the year and keep that drum beating, so to speak.

HRGV: You mentioned some of the misconceptions surrounding apprenticeships there. Why do you think a lot of these ideas still exist?

Karen: There's a misconception that you won't do as well, financially, if you do an apprenticeship. But our starting salaries range between 20,000 and up to 35,000. And there's very good then pay progression when they come off the programme.

We're really, really proud of the salaries that we offer. The way we see it is that apprentices add lots of value to their programme, so it’s about the value of the role they'll be doing and what salary would they go on to once they complete the programme.

It also ensures that people aren't locked out of the market. So you know, things like the cost-of-living crisis, career changes, and all those pieces, it's about making sure that those opportunities are fair for everybody. It opens up more avenues for people to apply.

We also offer a permanent contract, giving our apprentices some job security.

Most of our programmes lasts between 15 months and four years so we want to make sure that we're investing in that development. The aim is that obviously that they will then utilise those skills once they’ve finished their course.

And ultimately, it's coming back to that ‘potential over performance’, where we're paying you for the potential that you've demonstrated during our recruitment process, and that the role you will do will live up to that potential.

I think there's also the view that it's for certain job roles only. There's that traditional years-old view that they’re for more manual labour type roles, or that they’re only for people that perhaps haven't done very well at school. Whereas now, we offer apprenticeships ranging from field technicians - which go out into the field and provide a service to our customers - to cyber security, digital marketing and project management, for example. We offer apprenticeships at every single level. We even offer degree level apprenticeships and some Master’s levels apprenticeships.

HRGV: What does Virgin Media O2 look for in potential apprentices?

Karen: We're really proud of the fact that we higher on potential. We welcome people from all different backgrounds, because we want to make it as open as possible for people to apply. By being accessible to everybody, it means we're opening that level playing field.

Some people think apprenticeships are just for young people. There are a lot of views that they’re just for 16 to 18 year olds, where actually we have individuals on our programme that go up to 53 years old.

Some people might think “I want to change my career later in life, but I can't” whereas actually, we've got funded development programmes that mean that if people can't afford to retrain, this is a good way for them to be able to do that.

HRGV: Do you think National Apprenticeship Week goes some way to breaking down those misconceptions and not just encourage people to apply for apprenticeships, but for employers to consider taking on apprentices too?

Karen: I think it’s about demonstrating the impact that an apprentice can make. We've had apprentices that have become leaders in the business, and we've had ones that have become technical experts. We've decided to have that investment in development and build our own talent pipeline.

So I think it's a good way to demonstrate, from a commercial point of view, how it can help from a talent perspective.

HRGV: How does Virgin Media O2 go about recruiting its apprentices?

Karen: For us, blind recruitment is part of our overall inclusion strategy. We wholeheartedly believe that potential is more important than prior skills. Our own research found that seven out of 10 young people are being rejected for entry level roles despite being qualified, so there's a view that job criteria has become more stringent.

We want to level the playing field for people and focus on potential. So we've removed CVs and we don't ask for prior work experience. We focus more on people's skills and strengths and their motivations rather than what they've done in the past, because our view is that we will invest in them in the future via our various programmes.

By having that blind recruitment, it has really helped to give us brilliant diversity results among females and underrepresented ethnic minorities.

HRGV: This week, many employers will be starting to realise that apprentices can really bring value to them, but they might not have the first clue of where to start or whether it's right for them or stuff.

Virgin Media O2 has been running its apprenticeship programme since 2008. By now it’s a well oiled machine.

What advice would put out there for businesses looking to create their own apprenticeship programmes, and what benefits they might find?

Karen: I think one of the first things is to look at the funding and the financing. So if you're an employer that pays over £3 million in salaries, then you're have the apprenticeship levy pot. So it's worth looking to see if you could be utilising for apprenticeships.

You should also consider what the solution is that apprentices could solve. It could be supporting bringing in a diverse pipeline, or hiring for a hard to fill skill.

Ask yourself what numbers can you envisage bringing in to build your pipeline? Have you got the investment, have you got the commitment and the resources from your organisation to support apprentices?

Really think about what you are going to need in terms of training provisions. There's a large number of training providers that exist in the market, so talk to a number of training providers that you can access from the government website, and look at who's best to partner with, someone that's going to deliver the skills but also matches your culture.