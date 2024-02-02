We need to bring sleep into the wellbeing conversation

Nearly three quarters of Brits suffer with poor sleep - is it time for HR to help?

Sleeping is an innate part of being a human. It’s as in-built into our biology as breathing or digesting food. The decisions we make impact our physiological health in every way. If we smoke cigarettes, that might diminish the quality of our breathing, or if we eat ultra-processed foods every day that may impact the ability of our body to digest effectively.

We know that the decisions we make impact our overall health. Yet, there is little emphasis in the workplace within the wellbeing discourse about the importance of making good decisions conducive to good quality sleep, despite sleep being as, if not more important, than diet and exercise when looking at life longevity and health quality.