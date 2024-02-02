As the Government mulls reintroducing tribunal fees, how will the plans impact HR?

The Government has launched a consultation to seek views on whether to reinstate a fee for people to bring an Employment Tribunal claim. There is currently no charge; following heavy criticism from unions, the previous fee was abolished after the Supreme Court found it was unlawful.

Now, with a lengthy backlog of claims waiting to be heard, the government is considering whether to bring in a £55 charge. A period of consultation is now open for people to submit their comments.

In a statement on the UK Government website, Mike Freer, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, explained that this consultation over introducing modest fees in the for employment tribunals “will ensure users are paying towards the running costs of the tribunals and put its users on broadly the same footing as users of other court and tribunals who already pay fees, thereby ensuring cross-jurisdictional consistency.”

He added that “it is appropriate that some of the costs of running the ET and EAT should be recouped from those who use the system, and who can afford to do so.”

Read more from us

The Ministry of Justice said it had carefully considered the 2017 Supreme Court ruling on the previous approach to fees in the Employment Tribunals and has “endeavoured to ensure that the fees proposed in this consultation are proportionate and affordable”. Furthermore, those who cannot afford to pay the proposed fees will be supported by a fee remission scheme.

Concluding, Freer commented: “I believe these proposals are balanced and in the best interests of all tribunal users, and would encourage anyone with an interest in this area to respond to this consultation.

“I am proud of this Government’s mission to run an efficient and effective justice system, to protect the rule of law and ensure access to justice for all. A fee regime that is transparent, effective and fair will underpin these critical aims well into the future.”

Fees may be looked on favourably by employers

So, what does it all mean for the people function? Well, the decision may be one that businesses are in favour of, as Kate Palmer, Employment Services Director at Peninsula, explained to HR Grapevine.

“Paying to bring an employment tribunal claim is nothing new. Between 2013 and 2017, if an employee wanted to bring a claim, they had to pay to do so. But the government acknowledges that the right balance was not achieved previously, and the fees were actually a barrier to people being able to seek justice. That’s why the amount proposed this time around is now much lower – a one-off payment of £55.

“If fees are introduced, it is likely to be looked upon favourably by employers who may feel that charging a fee will reduce the number of spurious claims being brought, thereby leaving them with more time for running their business.”

Palmer added: “Whilst we will have to wait to see what responses are received to this consultation, it is likely that unions will still raise concerns despite the reduced fee this time around.

“However, it remains to be seen whether the proposed fee is at such a level that it will deter claims, because this was at the heart of the union claim that was brought last time.”

Indeed, the news was met with backlash from union figureheads, with the Trade Union Congress being the first to speak out, saying the government is “taking the side of bad bosses” over workers exercising their rights.

“The government wants to make it even harder for working people to seek justice if they face discrimination, unfair dismissal or withheld wages,” TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said.

He went on: “All working people should be able to enforce their rights. But introducing fees for tribunals puts yet another hurdle in the way of those seeking justice at their most vulnerable moment.

Novak pointed out that the last time the Government introduced tribunal fees, claims dropped by two-thirds. He added that the Supreme Court threw them out – saying they interfered with access to justice.

Novak said: “Working people shouldn’t be picking up the bill for exploitative employers’ poor behaviour. Employment tribunal fees are just an invitation for bad bosses to ride roughshod over workers.”

Palmer concluded: “There will be some exemptions to the fees, meaning not everyone will have to pay and as the proposed amount is so much lower, we will have to wait to see whether it will have the same dramatic reduction in tribunal claims that we saw last time fees were introduced.”

Proposal ‘out of the blue’

Deborah Margolis, Senior Associate at leading specialist employment law firm GQ|Littler believes that the proposed fees, although relatively small, could discourage workers on lower incomes from considering an employment tribunal.

“This proposal has really come out of the blue” said Margolis.

“The proposal is surprising given the controversy that resulted from the Supreme Court’s finding in 2017 that the previous employment tribunal fees regime was unlawful.”

“The proposed £55 fee seems a lot more reasonable than the previous system of tribunal fees – which exceeded a thousand pounds for the most complex disputes. However, £55 may be considered a substantial sum for lower income claimants who are contending with the Cost-of-Living crisis.”

Margolis said that although the proposals may filter out some low value, low merit or vexatious claims – it may equally deter genuine claims.

She added: “Having a fee regime in place will almost certainly change the dynamic between employers and employees, with many employees thinking twice about filing a claim although it is arguable whether the amount is high enough to make much of a practical difference in the number of claims being brought.”

“Trade unions are likely to argue that the £55 will discriminate against the lower earners, although the government is proposing to put in place a fee remission scheme for those who cannot afford to pay the proposed fees. We doubt that this scheme will stop higher earners executives from issuing claims.”

“It’s important to stress that this is still subject to a consultation. There is also the question as to whether there will be parliamentary time between now and the election date to introduce the changes.”

“In the event that the fees are introduced before a general election, employers will be wondering if a change in Government will then see this policy reversed, in particular as the Labour party has been proposing to strengthen employee rights.”