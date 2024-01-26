You might also like

For most workers, a lunch break offers the opportunity to recharge after a hectic morning on the job.

Leaving your desk and going for a walk, or having the packed lunch you prepared for yourself in the morning, are all ways you can look after yourself as an employee as part of your workday.

Having a lunch break isn’t just good for your productivity and focus, it’s beneficial from a physiological point of view, as prioritising a break from work, as well as eating at the same time every day, has been proven to be good for overall health.

Beyond this, encouraging employees to have their lunch break every day decreases the chances of burnout, but is also likely to decrease the possibility of procrastination throughout the day, as staff get into the habit of taking more purposeful breaks.

Burnout and boundaries

It’s always positive to have boundaries both inside and outside work. The term ‘boundaries’ came onto the wellbeing seen a number of years ago, but what does it mean? Setting boundaries means acknowledging when you’re pushing yourself too far or doing things for the benefit of others at the expense of your own wellbeing or happiness. Having boundaries can be as simple as saying ‘no’ to doing overtime when you know you’re already stretched or asking a colleague to respect your workspace if they’ve put lots of their documents on your desk.

Setting boundaries means different things for each person, but in the context of lunch breaks, it means not working through your lunch because you’ve taken on too much. Through carving out moments of rest for yourself during the working day, you limit the possibility of you burning out. From an employer’s perspective, this can only be a positive thing, as studies show that burnout leads to greater levels of sick absence and presenteeism throughout the year.

It’s in the culture

Often, if your employees are working through their lunch break, then this is a clear sign there might be issues with your company culture - especially if there are multiple staff members doing it. However, if there is only one or two employees working through their lunch break, this could be a sign they have individual personality traits that make them more likely to overwork and burnout – employers should still keep an eye on these workers to ensure they keep a healthy work-life balance.

It can be especially hard to ensure employees are taking lunch breaks if your company is remote or hybrid, but encouraging this from the top-down is crucial to keeping a healthy organisation.

This culture ultimately starts with managers leading by example. If employees see managers working hard but taking their deserved breaks, they are likely to follow suit.

"Any cultural tones of a company are always set from the top down; whether it's good traits or bad ones,” says Claire Crompton, Commercial Director of TAL Agency. “This could be punctuality, paying attention in meetings, or even the notion of having a quick lunch at your desk - it sets the precedent for others to follow. Having a set lunch break - whether it's socialising with colleagues in a communal area or heading out for a walk on errands - helps to clear the mind and reset yourself ahead of the rest of the working day. Not to mention it's literal fuel for our productivity.



“If they're sitting in front of a screen all day as many of us are, stepping away for a break also helps reduce eye strain and stress levels. If a junior member of staff or someone new to the business sees someone higher up constantly eating lunch at their desk, it sets the standard. These members of staff may feel obligated to follow suit, or that they're being judged if they behave differently. True leadership comes from the front, so managers should lead by example. Step away from your desk, even for a moment, to show others that it's ok to forget about work for 30 minutes or so while you focus on yourself instead."

More productivity, less procrastination

Working without breaks can lead to a decline in focus and concentration. Taking a break, especially for lunch, allows employees to recharge mentally and physically. Whereas a lack of concentration can result in errors, missed details, and reduced efficiency. Not taking a lunch break can also lead to procrastination, as your brain naturally reaches for moments of rest but does this when you’re trying to focus.

Sam Hurley, MD at NOVOS, says: “Skipping lunch breaks at work can lead to a decline in employee well-being and productivity. Culturally, it may foster a high-stress environment, discouraging work-life balance. Productivity-wise, continuous work without breaks can cause mental fatigue and decreased focus. Health-wise, neglecting lunch breaks can lead to poor eating habits, digestive issues, and increased susceptibility to chronic stress-related ailments, ultimately impacting both individual health and overall workplace morale.”

Clearly, taking a lunch break is good for a myriad of reasons, both mental and physiological. Taking purposeful breaks increases productivity and efficiency and decreases presenteeism and procrastination. Taking efficient breaks isn’t just about having time away from your screen, even though that’s still important. It’s about the culture in your company and attitudes you instill towards work-life balance. This effectively starts at the top. Therefore, managers are the stewards of this behaviour. And if they prioritise their lunch breaks, then they can create a culture where healthy work-life balance is a key priority.