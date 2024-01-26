You might also like

Working without breaks can lead to a decline in focus and concentration. Taking a break, especially for lunch, allows employees to recharge mentally and physically. Whereas a lack of concentration can result in errors, missed details, and reduced efficiency. Not taking a lunch break can also lead to procrastination, as your brain naturally reaches for moments of rest but does this when you’re trying to focus.
Sam Hurley, MD at NOVOS, says: “Skipping lunch breaks at work can lead to a decline in employee well-being and productivity. Culturally, it may foster a high-stress environment, discouraging work-life balance. Productivity-wise, continuous work without breaks can cause mental fatigue and decreased focus. Health-wise, neglecting lunch breaks can lead to poor eating habits, digestive issues, and increased susceptibility to chronic stress-related ailments, ultimately impacting both individual health and overall workplace morale.”
Clearly, taking a lunch break is good for a myriad of reasons, both mental and physiological. Taking purposeful breaks increases productivity and efficiency and decreases presenteeism and procrastination. Taking efficient breaks isn’t just about having time away from your screen, even though that’s still important. It’s about the culture in your company and attitudes you instill towards work-life balance. This effectively starts at the top. Therefore, managers are the stewards of this behaviour. And if they prioritise their lunch breaks, then they can create a culture where healthy work-life balance is a key priority.
