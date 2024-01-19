Getting your employer brand right in 2024

Research from CareerArc found that 96% of companies realise that their employer brand has an impact on their firm’s revenue, yet only 44% of businesses monitor this impact.

The link between employer brand and revenue is embedded in the ability of businesses to secure the best talent based on how they appear to potential candidates in the market.

Simply put, employer brand is the representation of a company as an employer, including its mission, values, culture, and personality. In a more practical sense, this brand is essentially what a person can expect to experience and be a part of if they join your company as an employee.

A positive employer brand communicates that the organisation is a good employer and a great place to work, which in turn boosts recruitment efforts, employee engagement, and retention. Employer branding is critical to the bottom line, as it can reduce turnover rates, cut hiring costs, and attract better talent.

Ultimately, you want the best talent in the market to think about your company as a first-choice employer. This is why many companies – especially those in tech – spend hundreds of thousands on creating ‘fun’ office spaces with sleep pods and bars. And companies who might not have otherwise, are considering work-from-anywhere models.

Having a great employer brand gives you a competitive edge over other companies. And employers should do everything they can to ensure this brand isn’t tarnished, or it could cost them.

How is employer brand changing in-line with the candidate market?

Research from Cision found that workers will hold their employers to higher standards in 2024 – this directly links to employer brand. Much like in 2023, the candidate market in the new year will be characterised by an emphasis on remote work, a battle between the market being employee and employer-driven, the increased use of AI, and diversity and inclusion.

We saw the candidate market in 2023 become more employer-driven. Despite this, candidates are still calling many of the shots within the recruitment process. New research from Totaljobs found that despite inflation easing, there continues to be shifts in the labour market and wages, and businesses are prioritising wage reviews in the new year at an attempt to keep their staff happy and less likely to jump ship to a better-paying competitor.

Julius Probst, European Labour Market Economist at Totaljobs, said: "Whilst inflation has fallen in the past six months, its effects continue to drive shifts in both wages and the labour market, but it is essential to recognise that money isn't the sole factor. Keeping workers engaged and motivated is equally crucial. Amid broader uncertainty, employees seek roles that offer progression and opportunities for skill development. This not only enhances staff retention but also strengthens a business's brand proposition, making it easier to hire.

“Businesses must prioritise long-term needs by identifying skills gaps and providing staff with training in cutting-edge solutions like AI. This approach ensures staying ahead in the market and fostering engagement among existing employees.

“Recruitment and retention should go hand in hand, necessitating a review of engagement strategies and benchmarking salaries to achieve successful recruitment objectives this year."

Gen Z care about your employer branding the most

Did you know that Gen Z are going to be 30% of the global workforce in 2025? This may come as a surprise to many HR practitioners. Just like the reluctance some are having to the integration of AI into the workforce, many are also reluctant to accept that Gen Z – who are portrayed as much lazier, with a lower work ethic compared to older colleagues – are soon going to make up a large chunk of the candidate market.

Looking for more

Whether you love them or hate them, this is the reality of the situation. And this generation care a lot about employer brand. Multiple studies suggest that younger employees rank the company they work for, its values, identity – essentially, it’s brand – above things like pay and job title.

In the post-pandemic world we live in, many candidates of all ages care about who they work for and what they’re doing on a day-to-day basis than historically revered elements of candidate attraction. For these reasons, recognising the importance of understanding younger workers, will set you apart from those employers who don’t make time to, or label young employees as ‘lazy snowflakes’.

In sum

Your approach to building your employer brand can’t be the same every year. It must evolve with changes in the candidate and job market. This year is set to be similar to last, however there is bound to be a greater focus on retaining candidates with a wandering eye, appealing to young workers who are increasingly taking up the job market, and considering the potential changes AI poses. Being considerate of these things, could make your talent acquisition the best it’s been in 2024.