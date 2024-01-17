Five key things to tick off your wellbeing to-do list in January

Once a buzzword, ‘wellbeing’ is now at the top of any boardroom meeting agenda.

In 2023, we saw sickness absences jump to record breaking numbers, being the highest it's been in ten years. Simultaneously, research came out that stated the leading cause of workplace absences was stress and mental health-related sickness.

The pandemic might be over, but increasingly HR practitioners are realising that we have another mental health epidemic prevalent in society. With the cost-of-living crisis adding external pressure on employees, the new year signals an opportunity to make some key additions to your wellbeing checklist if you haven’t already.

HR directors should consider the following key things in their wellbeing strategy in 2024:

1. Utilising wellbeing data

Companies are increasingly using wellbeing data to inform their strategies and spot trends. According to the CIPD Health and Wellbeing at Work reports, there has been a significant increase in the proportion of senior leaders and line managers that have employee wellbeing on their agenda, indicating a rising focus on employee wellbeing at the corporate level.

With the focus on wellbeing gaining momentum in the workplace, measuring the health and happiness of your workforce can help you make important business decisions around the rewards and benefits you provide – which can in-turn contribute to the overall success of your firm. What’s more, wellbeing data can be important information to justify your actions as a HR practitioner, making it that much more crucial to implement and analyse this type of data.

Rob Briner, Professor of Organisational Psychology at Queen Mary University of London, said: “Understanding employee wellbeing through collecting valid and reliable data is an essential starting point for understanding how work conditions are affecting employees. "Wellbeing" can refer to both positive and negative feelings and both the normal ups-and-downs of life and more serious clinical conditions such as depression. For these reasons, it's important that organisations have a very clear definition of wellbeing and use measures that directly reflect this definition so that the data collected is relevant.”

2. One-to-one wellness check-ins

HR leaders should prioritise one-on-one wellness check-ins with all staff members to ensure their wellbeing is being addressed. More than this, creating a strategy whereby managers feel confident to conduct wellness one-to-ones, and ask the right questions, is a crucial aspect of conversations around wellbeing.

Managers need to be adequately trained to conduct wellness one-to-ones for several reasons. Training equips them with the skills to effectively manage employee stress and mental health, promote awareness and conversation with staff, and recognise the signs and sources of stress. Additionally, it helps them become more attuned to the mental health and wellbeing factors that affect staff on a daily basis.

Ian Barrow, Senior Employee Experience Consultant from WorkBuzz, explains: "Leaders must adopt a few different mechanisms to gather feedback – such as one-to-ones between managers and employees where discussions take place beyond the job role, for example around wellbeing; and focus groups and workshops that look at breaking the barriers that make the day-to-day job difficult. These approaches allow employees to share stories, bring their ideas to life, and feel heard in a very personal way. Organisations must also make use of engagement surveys for gathering detailed and quantifiable insights that can ‘check the temperature’ of employee feeling throughout the year."

3. Fostering a sense of belonging

Employees enjoy feeling valued for their contributions, work that fulfills them and having a manager who advocates for them and provides meaningful feedback.

Employers can foster a sense of belonging for staff at work by promoting open communication, idea sharing, and collaboration among all employees, making sure that everyone feels heard and part of something bigger. Additionally, recognising and celebrating the successes of employees, and creating a culture of appreciation and belonging, are key to making staff feel they belong.

4. Addressing evolving priorities

Menopause, stress and financial issues are evolving priorities to support the holistic wellbeing of employees. Just as shifts happen in the world around us, they also happen in the mental and physical health of employees – often mirroring what’s going on in society.

By staying attuned to these evolving priorities, HR directors can ensure that their organisations are equipped to meet the mental health and wellbeing needs of their employees, ultimately contributing to a more positive and productive work environment.

5. Wellbeing and flexibility

Having flexible work arrangements, where staff can choose the days they work from home in some cases, means that managers and team members can often be working on very different schedules. This isn’t beneficial to ensuring wellbeing in the workplace, as it prevents managers from seeing behaviour or mood changes in employees and makes the one-to-one process less intimate. Therefore, constructing a wellbeing strategy that works effectively within your flexible work arrangements should certainly be on your checklist going into the new year.

From our content partner

Leading HR expert Professor Emma Parry from Cranfield School of Management, comments: “Employers must avoid adopting a one-size-fits-all approach and put more trust in their staff to choose a working pattern that allows them to perform to the best of their capabilities.”

“We know that open and effective communication is a vital part of engaging employees and creating a positive organisational culture - and without the face-to-face environment of an office, proper communication can slip among remote workers.”

By considering these five key factors, HR directors can develop a comprehensive wellbeing strategy that addresses the evolving needs of employees and fosters a supportive and inclusive work environment. By considering these aspects of wellbeing, you will be best prepared in 2024 for the dynamic challenges this space certainly holds.