What to watch out for when re-hiring a so-called boomerang employee

A boomerang employee is one that returns to a company where they had previously worked. The gap could be a matter of months, or years or even decades.

The name is simple - a boomerang goes away, then returns, right? But this implies the idea that an employee was always destined or designed to return and it's not always the case.

In fact, a large part of what HR offers can ensure boomerangers come back to you - but it's also worth watching out for those who you perhaps aren't so keen to return!

Boomerang employees are often valued for their familiarity with the company's culture, processes, and goals. They already possess a certain level of institutional knowledge, which can contribute to a smoother transition back into the workforce. Additionally, they may bring new skills or experiences acquired during their time away, adding fresh perspectives to the team.

Nikki Humphrey, Chief People Officer at Virgin Group, shared her boomerang story with HR Grapevine - she joined the company in the summer of 2023, but had worked for them before. She said: "I've held a number of either Chief People Officer roles or equivalent, starting at Lloyds Banking Group. Then I moved across to Virgin Atlantic where really I started my journey and love for Virgin about six or seven years ago, before a short stint in John Lewis for a couple of years and then I was enticed back to the Virgin family. I'm not the first, I think they call us Boomerangers - essentially there's quite a number of people that work across what we call our Virgin family that start in maybe one Virgin company, often go elsewhere and then come back either to same business or to a different Virgin company. So I'm definitely not the first to do it. And often because it's just the pull of how Virgin is."

As an employer, you may actively encourage the return of boomerang employees through initiatives such as alumni networks or rehiring programs. The concept acknowledges that career paths are not always linear, and individuals may find it beneficial to explore different opportunities before realizing the value of returning to a former employer.

Boomeranging could also be pandemic-related. Recent research by HR and payroll platform HRG found that nearly 1 in 5 people in the US who quit during the pandemic have already boomeranged back to the job they left. Interestingly, in the feedback on the survey, 43% said they felt they had been 'better off at their old job'.

This shows that it's worth considering your offering - just because it's better than someone else's doesn't mean it couldn't be working harder to retain and re-attract that talent.

Should you always 'catch' the boomeranger?

It might fuel your ego - or you company's ego - to have someone return, but you need to think abotu whether they are still the right fit.

Danielle Ayres, Employment Partner at Primas Law, explains: "Considering taking someone back is a bit of a double-edged sword. There are benefits, however the employee has taken the serious step of leaving. It’s always important to understand why the employee left to begin with. To leave their employment, an individual will have had a reason and there are so many."

"Maybe they wanted a higher salary, to further their career or upskill, they had a clash of personalities with a team member or they want to do something different. There could also be personal reasons such as childcare responsibilities, ill health, or relocation. HR/management must get to the crux of the issues so that they can ensure that the same thing will not happen again."

Boomerangers - saving time with onboarding?

The advantages of a boomeranger hit firmly in the onboarding stage of a role - they are likely to know your systems, values, and even other members of staff. It's a 'hit the ground running' win.

Caterina Glenn, Director and leader of the HR Division at specialist HR recruitment firm, Wade Macdonald says: “Boomerang hires eliminate many of the logistics and costs that come with new hires. They save time and money on training as their familiarity with business systems and the people – even if slightly outdated – allows them to hit the ground running with organisational processes and client relations. It’s well known that replacing an employee is an expensive business – costing up to 200 per cent of the leaver’s salary in order to replace them in training and outsourcing. And in a tight talent market, hiring an employee already equipped with the training and knowledge is a no-brainer."

It can also help with that 'work for us' kudos. Glenn adds: “Internal relations can be improved as returners shine a positive light on the business by demonstrating that, perhaps, the grass isn’t always greener - and their employer doesn’t hold grudges either."

Be cautious, though, Glenn adds, as boomerang hires can "trigger friction among staff who suspect lack of loyalty and increased compensation, risking more leavers."

“Whether the benefits outweigh the risks of hiring an ex-employee for example, very much depends on the reason they left. If they moved on from the business on good terms for good reasons, then there shouldn’t be a problem in taking people back. However, if they ‘jump’ existing staff that have stayed loyal, or burnt any bridges on their way out, then it could cause issues. In these instances, it’s far better to prioritise your loyal and existing staff over the ones who had wandering eyes."

And if you only ask them one thing, make it this...

"On approaching their previous employer, boomerangers should be asked what they have been doing since they left the business, what they have learnt in that time and the reason they want to return. Businesses will need to weigh up the risk of the person leaving again," advises Danielle Ayres. "Thorough exit interviews can be useful to see whether there are trends in why people are leaving and keep a record of why individuals left."

Otherwise, of course, you risk them flying away again - and potentially not returning the next time.