How being a mentor or mentee can help build relationships and talent growth

Everyone has that 'someone' they can refer to who has been an unofficial support, guide and sounding board for their career growth, whatever stage their career is at.

And officially, we can call those people who support and guide us mentors. In fact, of course, mentors can be in an official role, assigned to someone, or agreeing to work with a person who approaches them to be their mentor.

Mentoring is a dynamic and impactful relationship between a more experienced individual, known as the mentor, and a less experienced person, the mentee, aimed at personal and professional development. The mentor provides guidance, support, and knowledge-sharing to help the mentee navigate their journey towards achieving specific goals or acquiring new skills. This relationship goes beyond traditional teaching or training, as it is characterised by a mutual exchange of ideas, experiences, and insights.

This month is National Mentoring Month, with a focus on raising the power and impact of mentoring. Mentors often draw from their own experiences, offering valuable advice and constructive feedback to empower the mentee in their personal and professional growth. The mentor-mentee dynamic can create a safe space for the mentee to seek guidance, ask questions, and explore their potential. Mentoring is a two-way street, benefiting both parties by enhancing the mentor's leadership and coaching skills while equipping the mentee with the tools and knowledge needed for success. As those who have experienced it know, mentoring plays a crucial role in cultivating a supportive and nurturing environment for learning, development, and career advancement.

Looking for more

Mentoring is a continuous process

Mentoring is not just a 'one meeting and you're done' experience and, to get the most from the mentor-mentee relationship, it's about putting in the time long-term, says Paul Devoy, CEO, Investors in People. "We take great pride in the fact that those coming into the organisation have a platform and the tools to grow and flourish in their roles. The senior members of our team are well practiced in overseeing the progression of their less experienced peers and there has been plenty of success stories in recent years, from those who have previously been mentored and are now mentoring others who are taking the early steps in their own careers."

"By setting goals and giving constructive feedback as a mentor, it is important that conversations take place on a regular basis and not just once or twice a year for appraisals or on ‘team days’. Mentorship helps recognise talents in individuals that they may not have realised otherwise and by helping build self-esteem and confidence in these individuals, a positive and vibrant team spirit and working environment can and will be created in return across the board."

How to find the right mentor

Mentors can be someone you work with, someone you worked with previously or someone you admire. It can feel strange asking someone to mentor you, and it is worth finding out if your company has a mentoring scheme of any kind.

"I have always looked for mentors in both the obvious and not-so-obvious places," reveals Janice Burns, Chief Transformation Officer at Degreed. "You should seek out executives and people leaders within your company who may be in a different career than you seek but have intimate knowledge of what it takes to make it in that career. These internal business mentors are excellent sources of information and guidance in determining how to navigate the organizational nuances of your company."

"An unexpected source to obtain a mentor is individuals who engage in talent acquisition as their career. Some of my most influential mentors have been executive recruiters and heads of Talent. They are great at helping you know what hiring managers look for when considering a candidate for a new role. They will help you understand the skills you should highlight and the experiences that best demonstrate your proficiency. They can give you prompts on how to position and package your skills and experience to achieve a positive outcome in your job search."

Robbie Lightfoot, Lead Consultant at h2h adds: "Alongside the benefits to the people you are mentoring - the mentee - as the mentor, you can gain fresh insights and perspectives. You will often be supporting someone less experienced and potentially from a different generation, providing a different view of the world which is healthy and refreshing. Being mentored also helps develop the skills of reflection and insight which the mentee can themselves employ with the people they lead in the future."

"The key in getting most benefit from the relationship is in the matching process and ensuring the mentor is correctly aligned to the needs of the mentee. There must be mutual trust and empathy and both parties should understand the part they have to play in the relationship.”

Reverse mentoring

"Mentoring in my opinion is a powerful tool in the world of work and for personal benefits. As a mentor I have provided guidance, support, and valuable insights to young people who are entering the job market for the first time, and need advice on CVs, cover letters, how to prepare for interviews and what employers are looking for. Being in HR has given me that leverage to better support my colleagues in their field of interest, that would allow them to gain knowledge and experience that may take years to acquire independently," says Emily Akanimoh, Group Human Resources Manager at the Four Marketing Group.

"As a mentee myself, I have personally benefited from having a mentor. This has boosted my self-confidence because I was able to receive validation from my mentor regarding my abilities and potential for personal growth and opened opportunities within their personal network. The one thing I personally appreciate within multigenerational workforce from my experience is reverse mentoring - it promotes cross-generational collaboration and breaks down hierarchical barriers that may exist within an organization. The mentor gains fresh perspectives on emerging technologies and trends from their mentee, helping them stay up-to-date and innovative. Additionally, reverse mentoring fosters a culture of continuous learning and development in both parties involved – It’s a win-win situation!."

A personal perspective

When you decide to go ahead as either mentor or mentee, it's worth thinking about what you really want to get out of the experience and what your long term goals are. At the same time, be open to pleasant surprises when it comes to learning about yourself, your job and your industry.

Robbie Lightfoot worked with a mentor in his first HR role, who helped him navigate organisational politics and enhance his ability to influence without authority. He shares: "There are two key things that stick with me that came out of our sessions. Firstly, the importance of establishing rapport and some common ground with those you seek to influence. A key learning is that this tends to occur through informal conversations when the timing is right, rather than through diarised formal meetings. Secondly, to understand the importance of managing the gatekeepers when trying to influence. For instance, building effective working relationships with the assistants of senior people who you need to influence helps when trying to book time in the diary, as well as understanding what makes them tick and to pick the right moment for any conversations."

The question now is, who might you help with your skills, and what could it do to boost your career in 2024?