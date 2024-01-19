You might also like

Above all, gaming comes without any of the risks involved with actually going through the scenarios you’re roleplaying, meaning it’s an extremely effective and low-cost way of protecting your firm.
Just as a company might recognise their pitfalls whilst in an actual catastrophe – many did during the pandemic – gaming allows you to recognise your organisational pitfalls in a safe space. A valuable byproduct of gaming is that it builds stronger working relationships.
Paton explains: “Games build common understanding and situational awareness across teams - enhancing cohesion and mutual understanding. For me - this is an aspect of gaming that is often overlooked, the huge benefits to inter-personal relationships and breaking down of barriers; which is particularly important in the changing societal environment we are experiencing right now. More prosaically, games also allow organisations to explore risks and potential consequences of decisions.
“Through role play, or (even better where appropriate) real players, leaders and their teams can get inside the heads of all their key stakeholders and communicate with them in a highly effective manner. They get to trial their plans and initiatives against the likely ecosystem they will encounter for real. It is why the military are so committed to using games in advance of any operation - it gives them a chance to rehearse their actions and identify the likely flaws, opportunities and unknowns, to avoid making costly mistakes.”
You can implement gaming at any stage of your business’ journey. And even though many facilitators now exist for your company to utilise, it doesn’t have to cost heaps of money to effectively roleplay scenarios.
But it’s important to not wait until it’s too late. It’s not good enough to start roleplaying when you’re already in a state of crisis. The whole concept of gaming is that you act out potential scenarios whilst your firm is in a good position, so that if something were to happen, you know what to do.
Gaming doesn’t have to be a laborious task, and companies could carry out workshops as infrequently as once a year.
“Organisations that want to implement gaming should find facilitators who can research, design and lead sessions effectively,” explains Stocken. Sessions should be held at least annually to keep leadership reflexes sharp. Gaming is warfare training for the business world. There is too much at stake not to test crisis responses before the stakes are real.”
“A well-designed simulation will force leaders to challenge their assumptions, consider trade-offs, and agree on what warning signs to look for in the real world. Having these conversations before disaster actually strikes results in better-informed decisions driven by logic not gut reaction.
“Creating relevant scenarios to game requires understanding the dynamics of the particular industry and mapping out factors that could evolve in different directions. With research and creativity, the crisis simulations can feel like they have been extracted from the leader’s deepest anxieties. This visceral reaction is what drives engagement and learning.”
It’s not good enough to start roleplaying when you’re already in a state of crisis. The whole concept of gaming is that you act out potential scenarios whilst your firm is in a good position, so that if something were to happen, you know what to do
If choosing to facilitate gaming yourself, it’s important to educate your workforce on why they are doing it in the first place and pick the appropriate games for your company.
“The first step is education,” says Paton. “Help teams to understand what games are, why they are used, what to expect, before using a game on a live issue. Then - start slowly. Use games as a way to explore some low-risk and low-impact issues. This will build confidence and knowledge. Then you are good to go on some more challenging issues with higher degrees of risk. Finally, recognise that there are lots of game types, so do some research and make sure to select the most appropriate game for the outcomes you are seeking.”
When used correctly, gaming can be an important, low-cost way of helping businesses prepare for the future. If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that if firms leave this preparation till it’s too late, this could cost their entire business. Running stress-test workshops has a myriad of potential positive effects, including weeding out weaknesses in the business, strengthening colleague relationships and, most importantly, enabling firms to respond effectively in the face of adversity. Hopefully, the end to the permacrisis is near. However, with this type of preparation, even if it’s not, you’ll be ready.
Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.
This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.
To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.