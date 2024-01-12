Seven key ways to really connect as a team when you work remotely

Remote working has so many benefits, but communicating and connecting can be two of the things that are impacted in a negative way when your teams work via, well, Teams. Or of course another platform.

As well as the much-discussed Blue Monday, today (January 15) is 'Brew Monday', an initiative by Samaritans to encourage people to connect and chat on a personal level.

With remote working in mind, we asked HR experts for their advice on how to better connect and communicate as a team and with the wider staff in a company.

Here's what they shared:

1. Be mindful of supporting managers

Connecting across a computer is about leadership - so says Ang Brennan Head of Learning and Talent at global people development company Insights.

"Simply being a manager doesn’t mean you’re automatically equipped to deal with the many challenges of managing a hybrid team. However, the managers who took part in our research had sufficient awareness to know they needed support when it came to their learning and development, and they areas they needed it most. Heightened awareness at the heart of management enables strong relationships at all levels, better equipping everyone to navigate and mitigate the physical distance that comes with hybrid working."

2. 'Ditch the guilt'

Amanda Day is the Director of People Enablement at Remote, a global employment expert which operates as a remote-first business. She says: "I’d implore managers and decision-makers to allow teams to work remotely without guilt. Trust is an essential component of a connected environment. Remote employees should not feel like they’re being continually monitored or micromanaged, but rather they should feel empowered to work where — and when — they feel most productive."

3. Consider the effects of time zones

Belonging is about creating a place where people feel they are respected, connected and included. This is particularly challenging when people are in different locations, but there are solutions, shares Nick Matthews, general manager EMEA, Culture Amp, a people and culture platform. “Many companies have taken a town hall ‘all hands’ route, whereby everybody in the company hears what is going on. Where teams are dispersed globally, rotating the time zones in which these sessions are held helps create that shared purpose and feeling of belonging.

"Encourage cross-team sharing to reduce the chances of remote workers feeling isolated, or that their role is one-dimensional. Integrating with colleagues that they may not communicate with regularly can help foster a sense of belonging and a feeling that they are part of a bigger community. People are more likely to form a connection with colleagues they can see, not just hear, so try a ‘camera on’ mentality, encouraging team members to keep their video activated for calls, regardless of whether they are one-to-one, or one-to-many discussions.”

4. Watch for signs of burnout when you are on calls with your team

As employees face home and work life challenges, they may begin to experience elongated stress and anxiety that will eventually lead to burnout. Being aware of changes to an employee’s productivity is vital. Managers need to be vigilant when monitoring how individuals interact or show signs of disengagement," says Adrian Matthews, Head of Employee Benefits at MetLife UK.

"With sick days at work hitting the highest level in 10 years, employers must show support and set up alternative methods to enable employees to return to the office after a sick period or holiday without immediately being met with an uptick in stress and anxiety due to their workload. A simple method to avoid this is for employers to encourage teams to share an email the day before employees return to work with any updates and actions that happened during their time off.

5. Take time to meet with people outside of your team

This is about channeling the days when you'd bump into a person from another department and have a catch up. Head of Organisational Development at Benenden Health, Naomi Thompson encourages us to connect for non-work reasons with people in other teams.

“Typically when we are working remotely, the vast majority of our communication is with those in our departments or on our teams. However, it is also important to also engage with others from across the organisation. Something we do at Benenden Health is putting time aside for our ‘care for a cuppa’ initiative – this is where everyone within the team has a short, non-work related conversation with someone different within the organisation," says Thompson.

“This is a great example of how small meetings can become meaningful – new connections are formed and interests are shared. Such initiatives also allow a stronger culture to form within an organisation, where loyalty and camaraderie can be enjoyed, creating higher engagement levels and boosting recruitment and retention.”

6. Become an online buddy

Again, this can be one outside of your own team - and not only adds to the connection element of remote working, but also helps with any work issues you might have too.

Sarah Baldry, VP of People at Wysa explains: "Online buddy programs where people check in with each other on a regular basis and are able to support one another are a great way to improve employee wellbeing. Buddies might offer to read over work and be an extra pair of eyes, or offer a different perspective on a tricky problem. This kind of relationship is common in an office working environment, but can be harder for remote working, and so may have to be more formalised. But once it works, it’s great, and can also really help employee morale as it helps create relationships that can be supportive and helpful."

7. Have diary time free for... just chats

Even though it's meant to connect us, the word meeting can be a real barrier to connecting. So don't plan to catch up so much as have time spare to do so, says Rebecca Cook, Head of HR at publicity agency Live&Breathe. "It can be easy to fall into the trap of over-planning 'non-meeting meetings', which in a sense can make them feel more formal and defeats the object. However, by having time blocked out in your diary where you can be free for one to one calls with colleagues or the wider team, it allows for more authentic connection with your team that feels closer to the sense of socialising and team building you get within an office," she says.

"Some days, you may not use much of this time, however having that time booked out can encourage you to speak with your team more frequently. Alongside this, utilising platforms such as Slack or Teams to create ‘groups’ that are unrelated to the day to day of a job, and linked to other areas of the business such as CSR, sustainability or DEI initiatives or wellbeing can increase connections both within your immediate and wider teams."

