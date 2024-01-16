You might also like

Catherine Peach, Talent Acquisition Manager at Crown Holdings, Inc, a can production company, agrees with Joyce that the human experience will always be fundamental in recruitment. “When you’re looking for either a job or a candidate, there’s nothing within AI benefits that truly allows either party to get a true sense of what the relationship between employee and business looks like. Part of our job is to get a feel for whether an individual would thrive in our business. It’s what we can offer them, and what they can offer us. There’s almost a sense of cheating in relying on AI to fill those gaps,” she says.
Peach also raises a vital point about the bias of information sourced from across the web. “Most of the insight out there comes from UK-speaking countries, and is perhaps written by white middle-class men. Does that mean that, if AI were to have the power to discount candidates, it would favour those outside of these demographics? Only time will tell,” she notes.
This is a concern that many share. Whilst 67% of hiring decision-makers appreciate its time-saving capabilities, 35% worry about AI potentially excluding candidates with unique skills and experiences, according to research from Intelion Systems’ ‘AI Recruit, Intelligent Tomorrow’ report.
This in itself is a divisive point, however. AI is only as effective as the data that it’s trained on, and whilst this can cause infamously-dangerous bias (‘Tay’, an early 2016 iteration of a conversational AI bot, quickly began offering up racist and bigoted views, within days of being released), it can also be trained in isolation to eradicate unconscious bias. At least, this is what some solutions providers in the space are stating.
Other respondents in the Intelion Systems’ report agree, and welcome the prospect of AI-assisted bias eradication. It goes on to state that a further 43% believe it can help eliminate human biases from the hiring process altogether, when utilised to scan job adverts, messages to candidates or screening processes.
Frustratingly, there is no clear consensus on how dominant AI will be in the hiring practice. However, the resounding sentiment from both Joyce and Peach is that, whilst these futuristic tools will pay a key part in the process, humans will always be the key to good hiring.
For the foreseeable future, AI will assist in making the hiring process more efficient and streamlined, yet this all serves simply to allocate more time to connecting with candidates on a human level.
“There’s a feeling that you get when you enter our manufacturing premises, and see all of the product whizzing by on big pieces of machinery. It’s engaging, and tells you so much about who we are and what we do,” says Peach.
“This, I think, is where being a human and understanding the power of emotion, and the perception of what engages us sets us apart. Basically, I’m not worried about our jobs,” she concludes.
