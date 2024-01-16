You might also like

It’s safe to say that at least in some form, AI will play a key role in the future of talent acquisition. 2023 was a year of huge upheaval, not only in the form of a shifting relationship between recruiters and candidates. Whilst businesses grappled with changing markets and financial insecurity, headlines were filled with mass redundancies that look to continue into 2024.

And, underpinning all of this drastic change was the swift evolution of AI and automation technology, available at the fingertips of everyone in the process.

From transforming administrative tasks that take multiple hours per day to complete, to software that allows candidates to apply to hundreds of jobs whilst they snooze at night, it seems that AI has permeated the very fabric of recruitment.

What I believe we’ll see is that, whilst it may remove some very admin-heavy roles in the future, it’s not coming for us all Dominic Joyce, TA leader at a well-known name in the travel industry

The biggest names in technology such as Google, Microsoft and Meta, are banking on AI being the booming industry of the future, and perhaps for the first time, this complex tool has made its way to the screens of all professionals via accessible tools such as Chat GPT.

However, we’re currently so close to the epicentre of AI as a tool that can, in theory, enhance and augment every aspect of the digital experience, that it’s hard to say where and how it will make material changes to how you do your job.

‘Not if, but when’

Dominic Joyce, a TA leader at a well-known name in the travel industry, and a top voice on LinkedIn, believes that while there are currently many unknowns, fundamentally the human-to-human recruitment experience will always underpin good talent acquisition.

“It’s not if it comes, it’s when it comes,” says Joyce. “But what I believe we’ll see is that, whilst it may remove some very admin-heavy roles in the future, it’s not coming for us all, as some seem to believe. AI will serve as a co-pilot. It’ll take out some of the more cumbersome jobs that we currently have to manage ourselves. Meeting invites and calendar scheduling, the process of posting jobs, perhaps even short-listing candidates. These are the elements that it can handle. But I the long-term, no AI can manage candidate experience and employer brand.”

Joyce’s view that change is coming is underpinned by recent data from the Pew Research Center, which found that 60% of companies believe AI will be fundamental in manage talent acquisition. Additionally, 65% of recruiters say they have already been utilising AI for recruitment and 35% of talent professionals and hiring managers have reported that their hiring processes are ‘most affected’ by the implementation of AI.

What will the future of AI-assisted recruitment look like?

Catherine Peach, Talent Acquisition Manager at Crown Holdings, Inc, a can production company, agrees with Joyce that the human experience will always be fundamental in recruitment. “When you’re looking for either a job or a candidate, there’s nothing within AI benefits that truly allows either party to get a true sense of what the relationship between employee and business looks like. Part of our job is to get a feel for whether an individual would thrive in our business. It’s what we can offer them, and what they can offer us. There’s almost a sense of cheating in relying on AI to fill those gaps,” she says.

Peach also raises a vital point about the bias of information sourced from across the web. “Most of the insight out there comes from UK-speaking countries, and is perhaps written by white middle-class men. Does that mean that, if AI were to have the power to discount candidates, it would favour those outside of these demographics? Only time will tell,” she notes.

There’s nothing within AI benefits that truly allows either party to get a true sense of what the relationship between employee and business looks like Catherine Peach, Talent Acquisition Manager at Crown Holdings, Inc

This is a concern that many share. Whilst 67% of hiring decision-makers appreciate its time-saving capabilities, 35% worry about AI potentially excluding candidates with unique skills and experiences, according to research from Intelion Systems’ ‘AI Recruit, Intelligent Tomorrow’ report.

This in itself is a divisive point, however. AI is only as effective as the data that it’s trained on, and whilst this can cause infamously-dangerous bias (‘Tay’, an early 2016 iteration of a conversational AI bot, quickly began offering up racist and bigoted views, within days of being released), it can also be trained in isolation to eradicate unconscious bias. At least, this is what some solutions providers in the space are stating.

Other respondents in the Intelion Systems’ report agree, and welcome the prospect of AI-assisted bias eradication. It goes on to state that a further 43% believe it can help eliminate human biases from the hiring process altogether, when utilised to scan job adverts, messages to candidates or screening processes.

What’s the outcome?

Frustratingly, there is no clear consensus on how dominant AI will be in the hiring practice. However, the resounding sentiment from both Joyce and Peach is that, whilst these futuristic tools will pay a key part in the process, humans will always be the key to good hiring.

For the foreseeable future, AI will assist in making the hiring process more efficient and streamlined, yet this all serves simply to allocate more time to connecting with candidates on a human level.

“There’s a feeling that you get when you enter our manufacturing premises, and see all of the product whizzing by on big pieces of machinery. It’s engaging, and tells you so much about who we are and what we do,” says Peach.

“This, I think, is where being a human and understanding the power of emotion, and the perception of what engages us sets us apart. Basically, I’m not worried about our jobs,” she concludes.