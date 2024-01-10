Building the future leaders in your organisation

The hit TV show ‘Succession’ won big at this weekend’s Golden Globes ceremony. The HBO series won best drama at the awards for the third time, making it amongst one of the few record-breaking shows to do so.

The series follows the story of the Roy family who own a powerful media conglomerate. Rumoured to be loosely based on the story of the media mogul Murdoch family, this fictional portrayal depicts an internal struggle that ensues when the company’s boss unexpectedly retires.

When a valued member of the workforce leaves your organisation, ensuring a suitable replacement is of crucial importance. But finding the right person to fill their shoes can be a challenging task, especially in today’s competitive candidate market.

For this reason, many experts suggest looking internally before searching elsewhere for the right person to fill your soon-to-be vacant position. Unlike in Succession, this doesn’t have to be a nightmare transition, or struggle to the top.

What is succession planning?

Succession planning is the act of filling crucial positions in the event that an employee in an important role leaves the organisation or transitions to a different role. As a result of trying to fill a position, HR practitioners can build succession plans to develop current employees to eventually take on the position of the person that’s leaving.

A major aspect of developing the talent you already have is understanding the skills that your current employees must gain to fill the newly vacant position.

Being open about the skills needed

Luke Hicks, Regional Sales Director from Cornerstone, told the HR Grapevine podcast that a big part of this process is around being open about the skills you want to develop within your organisation. He said: “Leaders need to tell their organisation where they are against the competitive landscape and what they have to do to innovate against competition, and that really starts with disclosing a skills strategy. A lot of that puts the power in the employee’s hands to come and tell you what their ambitions are, what sort of skills they like developing both inside and outside of work. In this sense, organisations are having to shift from top-down to bottom-up.”

Dipping their toe in

This transparency means that current employees can ‘dip their toe’ in to a managerial role, without needing to be thrown in the deep end. Hicks continues: “What the new model that we’re shifting to includes is taking the right roles when they’re right for us, rather than feeling like we’re on a hamster wheel and have to jump when the organisation needs us to take that role. Having transparency and fluidity allows employees to dip their toe in the water of a role, perhaps taking a project when we want to expand our capabilities and responsibilities, without leaping into a new role when it doesn’t suit us. This puts power in an employee’s hands to make decisions that are right for them at the time that’s right for them.”

Cross-pollinate talent

When building a succession plan, employers must understand the importance of creating a culture of cross pollination, and one where the skills staff have in their personal lives can be utilised. “You have to understand how you can cross-pollinate talent across your business. What organisations need to do better is break down the barriers between what an employee is doing in their personal life and what skills they can bring to the organisation. Companies need to promote the roles they have internally better, so that if staff have the core principals they’re looking for and are willing to develop skills and align with mentors, they have a huge long-term potential, without having to move elsewhere.”

In sum, it doesn’t have to be a laborious task to effectively build a succession plan for existing employees that works. Through focusing on being transparent, allowing employees to take on some responsibilities of a senior role without being thrown in the deep end, and recognising the importance of enabling existing employees to utilise their personal skillset in their professional roles, are all ways to pave way for a new leader. This can be even more effective and build more engagement than looking for a candidate externally.