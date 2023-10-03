Enjoying Deep Dive? Why not check out this recent piece...

“The risk lies in the fact that ideas around productivity can be influenced by personal values, individual experiences, and the prevailing culture within a company. For instance, if a manager associates frequent meetings or late-night work with productivity, there's a real risk it could create a bad work environment that harms productivity instead of helping it,” says Hough.
Hough adds: “Additionally, in the context of the hybrid work model, some managers may believe that surveillance is an effective means of incentivising employees. However, this approach can lead to unintended consequences, undermining the very productivity it aims to enhance. It is crucial for managers to receive proper support and training to avoid falling victim to subjective forms of leadership.
Instead, managers should shift their focus to quality and strive to build a culture of trust. By empowering employees and fostering a sense of trust, managers can create an environment where individuals feel supported and motivated to perform their roles to the best of their ability. This approach not only enhances productivity but also contributes to a healthier and more sustainable work environment.
Neville Henderson, Senior Consultant at Crown WFM says: "In simple terms productivity = units of product divided by work hours input. So, the ideal productivity improvement will come through organisations increasing their output by getting employees and equipment to work better (increasing the numerator) whilst planning more efficiently (decreasing the denominator). It is, however, inevitably often not straight forward and this can frequently lead to some subjective elements being involved. Ideally these can be minimised by measurement over longer time scales - rather than looking at production levels on an hour-by-hour basis, look over the week or longer to get more accurate data which can help iron out some of the inevitable discrepancies."
The risk lies in the fact that ideas around productivity can be influenced by personal values, individual experiences, and the prevailing culture within a company
It's one thing to set productivity goals - KPIs, deadlines - but is time the best way to measure how productive someone is?
"In terms of input how do we measure hours, is this paid hours, paid work hours (removing absence), paid hours at what rate, do we look at direct work hours only?" says Henderson. "Even this has to be examined carefully, what if there are seasonal product variations, different products, different packaging, different product mix, length of product run, changeover requirements?"
"Some of these may be specific to manufacturing productivity, but even changeovers within services or other sectors can cause delay and there will be equally as many complications. In short it can be difficult to simply compare output of X product per hour, however defined, with far more complex Y product per hour! It can be apples and oranges! Use of standards for products can help with this, but inevitably in many organisations they are frequently unreliable."
And of course it also comes back to you, and how productive you might feel (or not feel). It's all very well measuring other people's productivity, but be mindful that someone, somewhere, is choosing how they measure yours, too.
Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.
This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.
To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.