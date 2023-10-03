Enjoying Deep Dive? Why not check out this recent piece...

Being productive can simultaneously be a practical thing – meeting deadlines, submitting slides for a presentation, sales goals – but also very emotionally driven.

We can feel productive, even when there is, on the surface, nothing to show for it. For example, the person who watches three training videos might not then have a physical element to show for their work but they have been productive in learning. It’s different for all of us – and that can be a headache for managers.

According to a recent survey, nearly three in five Brits feel that they are more productive when working from home. Toner Giant also found that Brits aged 35-44 are the most productive at home, with 64% saying they get more done outside of the office, whereas Gen Z is the least productive.

Working from home seems to be synonymous with productivity – but it’s all relative. Defining productivity is one thing, and also, for managers, monitoring it in some way. Sustaining that monitoring can lean into micro-management, confusion and, above all, resentment.

Jane Gibbon, Chief People Officer at the London Business School explains: "An organisation needs to have a hard think about why it might want to measure individual productivity. It could make sense in an industry where manufacturing or sales are central, but might it be demotivating amongst knowledge workers?"

"The best thing an organisation can do is to clearly define it’s objectives for the time period, and ensure employees understand and document their role in delivering it. At LBS we check in once a month to ensure employee objectives are either completed, (or on the path to completion), stalled or no longer relevant. This way managers can play their critical role of celebrating completion, removing roadblocks, or acknowledging that productive time should no longer be used on a task. This also emphasises the adult-adult relationship with staff, leaving individual choices about the best way for an individual to be productive up to them provided they are delivering their objectives."

Productivity and personal values - a clash or a connection?

Toby Hough, People & Culture Director at HiBob agrees that managers might see productivity in different ways, “and that can be a problem.” The mis-match of one person's definition of being productive compared to their manager's defintion can be catastrophic long-term both on individuals and companies.

Some people thrive on meeting those targets that some managers see as the definition of being a productive employee. For others, promotion and recognition showcase that they are productive. Productivity can lead to success - can't it?

Productivity isn't always a speedy thing, it's worth noting that of course, in some roles, a productive effort might be securing one small piece of information, or securing a deal that has taken months to work on. Those little things that add up to the bigger showcase of productive work and efforts.

“The risk lies in the fact that ideas around productivity can be influenced by personal values, individual experiences, and the prevailing culture within a company. For instance, if a manager associates frequent meetings or late-night work with productivity, there's a real risk it could create a bad work environment that harms productivity instead of helping it,” says Hough. Hough adds: “Additionally, in the context of the hybrid work model, some managers may believe that surveillance is an effective means of incentivising employees. However, this approach can lead to unintended consequences, undermining the very productivity it aims to enhance. It is crucial for managers to receive proper support and training to avoid falling victim to subjective forms of leadership.

Instead, managers should shift their focus to quality and strive to build a culture of trust. By empowering employees and fostering a sense of trust, managers can create an environment where individuals feel supported and motivated to perform their roles to the best of their ability. This approach not only enhances productivity but also contributes to a healthier and more sustainable work environment.

Productivity and product - can they co-exist?

Neville Henderson, Senior Consultant at Crown WFM says: "In simple terms productivity = units of product divided by work hours input. So, the ideal productivity improvement will come through organisations increasing their output by getting employees and equipment to work better (increasing the numerator) whilst planning more efficiently (decreasing the denominator). It is, however, inevitably often not straight forward and this can frequently lead to some subjective elements being involved. Ideally these can be minimised by measurement over longer time scales - rather than looking at production levels on an hour-by-hour basis, look over the week or longer to get more accurate data which can help iron out some of the inevitable discrepancies."

Productivity measured against time

It's one thing to set productivity goals - KPIs, deadlines - but is time the best way to measure how productive someone is?

"In terms of input how do we measure hours, is this paid hours, paid work hours (removing absence), paid hours at what rate, do we look at direct work hours only?" says Henderson. "Even this has to be examined carefully, what if there are seasonal product variations, different products, different packaging, different product mix, length of product run, changeover requirements?"

"Some of these may be specific to manufacturing productivity, but even changeovers within services or other sectors can cause delay and there will be equally as many complications. In short it can be difficult to simply compare output of X product per hour, however defined, with far more complex Y product per hour! It can be apples and oranges! Use of standards for products can help with this, but inevitably in many organisations they are frequently unreliable."

And of course it also comes back to you, and how productive you might feel (or not feel). It's all very well measuring other people's productivity, but be mindful that someone, somewhere, is choosing how they measure yours, too.