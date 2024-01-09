Advice for HR professionals who are looking for a new role in 2024

Looking for a new role when you work in HR can feel a bit strange. After all, aren't HR the ones who hire and fire, not actually look for roles?

Of course, it's normal to job hunt as an HR professional, and for many, the year has begun with the need to do so rather than just interest in a new role. A scroll through LinkedIn shows many 'Open to Work' banners, indicating that HR professionals have either finished in a role, perhaps through redundancy, or quit and now looking for new opportunities.

If you are one of them, there are clear, practical steps you can take way beyond that banner which will help you on your hunt.

Optimise your profile and CV with key words (and expect to do this more than once!)

Job hunting can be hard work - emotionally and physically. But it is, as they say, what it is, and that effort is imperative if you want to be seen, contacted and get to interview stage.

For Richard Bunkham, Executive Career Coach and recruitment expert at Total Career Solutions, that effort has to be made in your LinkedIn profile and CV, with a specific focus on SEO content optimisation. SEO stands for Search Engine Optimisation, and essentially this is about your profile and CV having the words in it that the recruiters are also searching for.

Bunkham says: "It's about optimising your profile with keywords recruiters would use. Think about what recruiters want to see coming up on their searches and then revisit and re-optimise your profile based on the skills that the job you are looking for requires. If your profile isn't optimised then it won't be shortlisted."

He adds that it's worth thinking hard about your niche. "HR has so many sectors," says Bunkham. "Ask yourself, what type of job am I looking for? Am I a generalist, or do I have a niche? You're looking to connect with the decision makers hiring in your niche."

Be open to Fixed Term Contracts and interim contracts, he adds. "Don't just network on LinkedIn - contact and look at agencies and job listings on company websites. You need to be looking at multiple platforms."

Resist the 'easy apply' button

The clue is in the name: Easy Apply. Easy to click on and then think 'that's that done'. But it's not the optimum way to get your now well-optimised CV and profile in front of the right person.

Tom Cornell, Senior I/O Psychology Consultant at Human Potential Intelligence leader HireVue says: “It has become the norm with tools such as ‘Easy Apply’ to send out an extensive number of generic job applications within just a few minutes. However, job seekers need to understand the value of targeting a role with more thought, even if it means applying to a smaller number of jobs.

"Too many candidates are throwing their CVs and cover letters into an application portal hoping it lands, neglecting the potential need for customisation based on different roles. This approach fails when companies face a large volume of such applications, prompting them to set higher standards during the screening process. This usually means generic and ‘scatter-bomb’ applications fall short. By taking an extra 10 minutes to focus on tailoring an application to a specific role, you are significantly more likely to meet the criteria.”

Think skills as well as experience

“Skills-based hiring is an increasingly popular way for organisations to better spot candidates in the hiring process," shares Tom Cornell at HireVue. "For those looking for a new role, specifically HR professionals, they need to practice what they preach.. By keeping in mind that hiring managers are analysing the skills of a candidate, this can be used as a strategic advantage- focus on the skills you have, knowing exactly what they’re looking for. When a CV solely highlights experience, it leaves recruiters to interpret the candidate's skills, often undervaluing them in the process. By explicitly outlining one’s skills, candidates can gain a considerable edge over other applicants.”

When you've been made redundant

Redundancy is often painful even when you've been keen to secure it or welcome the payout or offer you get. There is still, then, the 'stigma' of saying it's happened to you when you're open to work.

Jill Aburrow, Chartered FCIPD, is founder of Heartfelt HR, and author of Redundancy with Love: Getting it right for your people and your business. Thinking over your skills across the whole of your career is important, not just the role you have left recently.

"You know more than you think. Think about all the things you have done and how that experience can be used as stories to demonstrate your achievements. Stories will help you to remember stuff and to trot it out in applications and at interviews," she says. Build on the contacts you've made in the industry. "Use your network. You know other HR professionals, so arrange a catch up, or contact them on Social Media to say hi. Let them know you are looking for a new challenge. You can never have too many HR contacts!"

Be kind to yourself

In a world where we often tell others to be kind to themselves, it can be easy to forget to do the same to ourselves when we're in the depths of being 'open to work'. Jill Aburrow has this advice: "Try not to panic or get really desperate to find a job, however difficult that seems. There is one out there for you and if you come over as desperate it is off-putting for potential employers. Give yourself a break. You can't job hunt all the time. Enjoy some "me" time and do some things you don't normally have time to do. Catch up with old friends. Go for coffee breaks or lunch breaks with people."

And as a starter for ten, come and find HR Grapevine on LinkedIn, and perhaps see today as the day you begin the job search afresh using the advice in this piece.