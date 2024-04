Sobriety and being 'sober curious' are on the rise. More and more people are looking to cut down on their alcohol intake and even be sober - and that will include your staff and teams. It might even include you!

As Dry January begins, alcohol consumption is on the news agenda. But it's not just something to think about at the start of the year - if your staff and employees are choosing sobriety, they'll be looking to their leadership for support long-term.