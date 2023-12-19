How to manage your HR supplier relationships

Human Resources have a myriad of responsibilities, some of which might not be expected. The obvious ones include dealing with employee complaints, general people management, recruitment, and liaising between employees and executives to ensure both are appeased.

However, a perhaps unexpected responsibility of HR is their role in managing the relationships between partners and those in the organisation, making sure they run smoothly and ensure the best supplier relationships runs smoothly in the company.

Beyond this, HR also manages the relationships between the organisation and suppliers – this might be a supplier that helps with the function of payroll or employee benefits programmes. Developing an appropriate supplier management practice can ensure suppliers are effectively delivering value.

HR can manage relationships with HR suppliers by maintaining open communication, setting clear expectations, and conducting regular performance reviews. Establishing a collaborative partnership, addressing concerns promptly, and fostering a mutual understanding of goals ensures a positive and productive relationship between HR practitioners and their suppliers.

Why is it up to HR to support relationships between partners and the organisation?

HR is tasked with supporting relationships between suppliers/partners and the organisation due to its expertise in people management, conflict resolution, and policy implementation. HR professionals bring a skill set that is vital for fostering effective communication, addressing conflicts, and ensuring ethical business practices.

You play a crucial role in drafting and managing contractual agreements, aligning organisational and partner values, and managing risks. By providing training and development opportunities, HR contributes to the enhancement of collaboration and cultural understanding.

Additionally, HR's involvement in employee engagement ensures internal commitment to organisational goals, positively impacting relationships with external partners. Through establishing clear communication channels and overseeing the adherence to organisational policies, HR plays a central role in creating an environment conducive to successful and sustainable collaborations. Overall, HR's multifaceted responsibilities make them essential in promoting positive relationships that contribute to the overall success of the company and its partnerships.

What steps can HR practitioners take to ensure better relationships between the business and suppliers?

HR practitioners can enhance relationships with suppliers by establishing clear communication channels, implementing effective conflict resolution mechanisms, and promoting cultural alignment through training programs.

Conducting regular feedback sessions, aligning organisational policies, and developing risk management strategies contribute to a proactive approach. Introducing incentive programs and conducting performance reviews foster a sense of partnership and mutual success. Additionally, encouraging cross-functional collaboration and ensuring fair and ethical business practices strengthen the overall collaboration between the business and its suppliers.

From our content partner

Here are some more specific points to focus on when managing these relationships:

Foster clear communication: Establish open and transparent communication channels to ensure a mutual understanding of expectations, goals, and any potential challenges.

Have regular performance reviews: Conduct periodic evaluations to assess the supplier's performance, address any issues, and provide constructive feedback for continuous improvement.

Foster collaborative problem-solving: Foster a collaborative approach to problem-solving, working together with HR suppliers to address challenges and enhance the effectiveness of HR services.

Develop contractual clarity: Ensure that contracts and agreements are clear, comprehensive, and aligned with organisational goals, outlining expectations, deliverables, and performance metrics for HR suppliers.

In conclusion, HR plays a multifaceted role in ensuring the success of an organisation, extending beyond traditional responsibilities. Managing relationships with partners and suppliers is a vital aspect often overseen. HR's expertise in people management, conflict resolution, and policy implementation uniquely positions them to foster effective communication and mitigate risks in partnerships. By embracing these strategies, HR practitioners contribute significantly to creating positive, productive, and sustainable collaborations that enhance the overall success of the company and its diverse partnerships.