Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

2024 plans | New Year Resolutions for and from HR - what's yours?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
New Year Resolutions for and from HR - what's yours?

From losing weight, getting fit and of course Dry January, to a challenge such as skydiving, or a dream holiday - we all have a New Year's resolution.

When it comes to work, resolutions can be much like our goals, and tie in with values, too. They can be quite lighthearted - tidy your desk more often, use the phone instead of email, less (or more) social media. But they can also be quite serious. And when it comes to making changes and promises as a new year dawns, HR's resolutions can be the element of change that sees a business shift, thrive and grow in difficult economic times.

Traditionally, a New Year's resolution sees the person set a personal goal, intention, or commitment to achieve or change something about themselves or their lives in the coming year. These resolutions often involve areas of self-improvement, personal development, or the pursuit of specific achievements. People commonly make resolutions at the beginning of the year as a way to reflect on the past and express a desire for positive change in the future. You might even be the kind of person who makes a list of resolutions, or promises to try and not do something in the same way.

Top Long Reads

So what of your resolutions as an HR professional? The first step is to see them as goals rather than just one-day promises. Goals are typically set to guide actions, efforts, and decisions, helping individuals or groups focus on specific objectives and track progress toward their intended aspirations. They can be short-term or long-term, and they often serve as a framework for planning, motivation, and evaluation. Whether in personal development, business, sports, or any other context, setting and pursuing goals is a common and effective practice for achieving success and continuous improvement.

Getting creative in HR

"As we step into the new year, my resolution is to continue to foster an environment where we work smarter, leveraging each other to improve processes, AI to remove work from our plate and focus on using the freed up time to innovate and get creative," shares Barbara Matthews, CPO at Remote. "Through that transition, we will build a better work life with space for the balance that we all strive for."

You've read 50% of the article so far, subscribe to continue reading - plus lots more!

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

New
Monthly
£9 £27.99
for the first 6 months
T&Cs apply.
or
Annual
£199 £299
for the first year
T&Cs apply.
Already a subscriber?Sign in

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a subscriber yet?
How to create and sustain a resilient and healthy working culture

Up Next:

Work Culture | How to create and sustain a resilient and healthy working culture

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now

You might also like

Inspiration for HR professionals from Taylor Swift as she's named Time's Person of the Year 2023
'Shake it off' | Inspiration for HR professionals from Taylor Swift as she's named Time's Person of the Year 2023
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
From net zero to B Corp status, this is why climate change is an HR issue
COP28 & HR | From net zero to B Corp status, this is why climate change is an HR issue
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
The HR and talent tech trends leading the way in 2024
New podcast | The HR and talent tech trends leading the way in 2024
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni