New Year Resolutions for and from HR - what's yours?

From losing weight, getting fit and of course Dry January, to a challenge such as skydiving, or a dream holiday - we all have a New Year's resolution.

When it comes to work, resolutions can be much like our goals, and tie in with values, too. They can be quite lighthearted - tidy your desk more often, use the phone instead of email, less (or more) social media. But they can also be quite serious. And when it comes to making changes and promises as a new year dawns, HR's resolutions can be the element of change that sees a business shift, thrive and grow in difficult economic times.

Traditionally, a New Year's resolution sees the person set a personal goal, intention, or commitment to achieve or change something about themselves or their lives in the coming year. These resolutions often involve areas of self-improvement, personal development, or the pursuit of specific achievements. People commonly make resolutions at the beginning of the year as a way to reflect on the past and express a desire for positive change in the future. You might even be the kind of person who makes a list of resolutions, or promises to try and not do something in the same way.

So what of your resolutions as an HR professional? The first step is to see them as goals rather than just one-day promises. Goals are typically set to guide actions, efforts, and decisions, helping individuals or groups focus on specific objectives and track progress toward their intended aspirations. They can be short-term or long-term, and they often serve as a framework for planning, motivation, and evaluation. Whether in personal development, business, sports, or any other context, setting and pursuing goals is a common and effective practice for achieving success and continuous improvement.

Getting creative in HR

"As we step into the new year, my resolution is to continue to foster an environment where we work smarter, leveraging each other to improve processes, AI to remove work from our plate and focus on using the freed up time to innovate and get creative," shares Barbara Matthews, CPO at Remote. "Through that transition, we will build a better work life with space for the balance that we all strive for."