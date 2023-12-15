How can you diversify the talent pool you tap into?

It's common for recruiters to stay in an echo-chamber of the same demographic of people when attempting to acquire talent.

There are many reasons why getting your job descriptions in front of the correct people and hiring from a diverse talent pool is challenging. Limited networks, dwindling resources, pipeline challenges and ineffective recruitment strategies all lend themselves to making your commitments to recruiting in an inclusive manner more challenging and less feasible.

With research showing that having a diverse workforce isn’t only good for society, but is also a thoughtful business decision, with diversity increasing creativity, innovation and profit, the importance of being able to communicate to the correct audience in recruitment becomes paramount. But how can you make your talent pool more diverse?

Looking for more

Create an appealing culture

Fostering an appealing company culture is good for a variety of reasons. It ensures your business is thriving internally whilst being an integral aspect of what attracts potential candidates to your firm. By showcasing a positive and inclusive culture, companies can mitigate bias in hiring, boost innovation, and build a better brand reputation, which in turn attracts a more diverse talent pool. Additionally, a compelling company culture provides a clear set of values that can help the company stand out from the competition and be better appealing to people from diverse backgrounds.

Expand your company’s network

Building a diverse network doesn’t have to only relate to the way a business interacts with candidates, you can build a more diverse network with your clients and customers which can lend itself to creating a talent pool that reflects this also. Building trust and credibility with a broader range of individuals allows access to a more extensive cross-section of the industry, leading to new opportunities and enriching personal and professional growth.

Internal Talent Mobility:

Driving Culture Change in Organisations through Coaching In today's evolving business landscape, marked by the transformative impact of AI, digitisation, and automation, organisations are grappling with a dual challenge: the scarcity of talent and evolving employee expectations. These twin challenges are fundamentally shifting how leadership teams approach talent management, with a renewed focus on talent acquisition, development and agility. This report will help organisations to understand the increasing importance of internal talent mobility, how it can help achieve long-term business objectives, and ways to effectively drive talent and skills nobility through a holistic approach. You will learn: Key talent challenges that different stakeholders face

The foundational elements and benefits of internal talent mobility

Ways to maximize return through an integrated approach

A step-by-step roadmap to implement an effective internal mobility program Show more Show less Download Report

By intentionally interrupting the pattern of non-diverse networking, businesses can benefit from novel approaches to problem solving and connections to entire communities of ideas and resources

Rethink your recruitment strategy

Traditional recruitment strategies may not resonate with diverse populations. Employers need to adapt their approaches to reach a broader audience, considering factors such as language, cultural nuances, and different career paths that may not follow conventional trajectories.

Within this, ensuring the language you use in your job adverts can be a determining factor in whether a candidate from this background applies.

Combat pipeline challenges

Some industries, more than others, are prone to a lack of diversity. For example, research shows that tech, healthcare and legal sectors all have a major lack of diverse individuals inhabiting them. This is because of multiple socio-economic reasons. But primarily, these types of industries have more barriers to entry than others.

Looking for more

However, even in industries with diverse individuals, some businesses lack the strategy and know-how to achieve a pipeline of adequate candidates for a role from these backgrounds. A potential solution to this is to change how you reach candidates in the first place. Companies can engage in outreach programs, internships, and partnerships to encourage a more diverse pool of individuals to pursue relevant career paths.

Ultimately, to make your talent pool more diverse, businesses can create an appealing culture, expand their network, rethink their recruitment strategy, and combat pipeline challenges. By showcasing a positive and inclusive culture, mitigating bias in hiring, and intentionally interrupting the pattern of non-diverse networking, businesses can gain access to a wider talent pool and generate fresh ideas, ultimately benefiting their growth and success.