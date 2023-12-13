Navigating executive pay trends in 2024

As we edge closer to the new year, the landscape of executive compensation is undergoing subtle yet notable shifts. These shifts look set to carry over into the new year and beyond.

Chief Executive Research's recently released CEO & Senior Executive Compensation Report provides a comprehensive view of the state of executive pay going into 2024. Let's delve into the key highlights and trends shaping the compensation landscape.

CEO base salaries: A delicate balancing act

In 2023, the median CEO base salary witnessed a 4.1% increase, surpassing the 3.2% inflation figure released in November. While this marks a reasonable uptick, it falls short of the 4.9% increase observed in 2022.

Looking ahead, the data suggests that 2024 may bring a further dip, with over 70% of surveyed companies projecting minimal (<5%) to no change in median CEO base salaries. Striking the right balance in compensation remains a challenge, especially for companies vying for leadership talent in a hard market.

Performance incentives: Bouncing back strong

Despite the moderation in base salary increases, the good news emerges in the realm of performance incentives. After an 18% decline in 2022, the median CEO bonus pay is projected to rebound impressively, surging by 28.4% in 2023.

This resurgence brings the projected median CEO bonus payout 5.3% higher than the robust figures seen in 2021, one of the strongest years for achieved bonuses. In absolute terms, private company CEOs are expected to receive a median bonus award of nearly £80,000 for fiscal year 2023, contributing to a nearly ten per cent increase in the total cash compensation package (base plus bonus) from the prior year.

Equity dynamics: Contrasting public and private realities

The data shows that equity remains a significant differentiator between public and private company CEOs.

Unlike their public counterparts, a majority of private company CEOs do not receive new equity grants each year. The data indicates that in 2022, the median private company CEO did not record any equity grant or appreciation.

Projections for 2023 suggest only modest increases in median equity gains for private company CEOs, showcasing a disparity in this crucial component of executive compensation.

2024 outlook: Managing expectations

As companies look to the horizon of 2024, the data signals a potential slowing of the upward trend in executive compensation. Over half (52.5%) of surveyed companies plan to decrease expected bonus pay-outs or maintain them at the same level.

Additionally, 18% of companies express the intention to raise bonus targets for CEOs but cap the increase at five per cent. This cautious approach to bonuses in 2024 reflects a nuanced perspective on aligning performance rewards with economic uncertainties and business realities.

The state of executive pay for private companies in 2024 reflects a delicate balance between rewarding leadership talent and responding to economic uncertainties.

While base salary increases may moderate, the resurgence of performance incentives signals a commitment to recognising and incentivising impactful leadership. As private companies chart their course in the coming year, a nuanced approach to compensation that considers both financial prudence and talent retention will be paramount.

The evolving executive pay landscape is a reflection of the dynamic challenges faced by private enterprises as they strive to attract and retain top-tier leadership talent in an ever-changing business environment.